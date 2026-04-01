Signal drops for new phones as refurbished ones ring louder in 2026

The first signs are already visible.

Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday that smartphone sales in the country fell 9 per cent in the first nine weeks of the year, as memory costs have quadrupled over the past four to five months. This has pushed up dev­ice prices by 15-20 per cent, with some models rising as much as 30 per cent.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, told Business Standard that overall shipments are projected to contract 10 per cent to 139 million units in 2026, compared with 2025. Shipments were flat in 2025 versus 2024. “Macro headwinds stem from the depreciating rupee and conflict in West Asia. If this continues for another month or more, there could be further cuts in projections, as consumer purchase sentiment has started weakening from March onwards,” Pathak said, adding that most brands have passed on price hikes to consumers in recent weeks.

“We are also hearing that the second quarter (April-June) will be a very tough period for most brands, and there are no signs of recovery anytime soon — possibly only in the fourth quarter (October-December) or even later, as the memory shortage is expected to persist for at least a year and a half,” he added.

“A sharp contraction in smartphone shipments may mark the second such instance since the pandemic, when the initial shock of high input costs was felt globally,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India.

He added that brands are weighing whether to delay product launches or introduce devices with lower specifications. In the meantime, buyer interest is expected to shift towards refurbished devices.

Players such as ControlZ and Cashify expect demand to rise, particularly for Apple, as iPhones have consistently been the top-selling refurbished devices due to their aspirational value.

“I believe 2026 will be the year of the refurbished smartphone. One of the key drivers is the rise in random access memory prices. This is not cyclical and may last for a few years. Brands in the sub-₹20,000 category are the worst hit, with prices up 25-30 per cent. The sub-₹30,000 segment will see a major gap, and demand for refurbished phones will surge,” said Yug Bhatia, founder of ControlZ, which sells refurbished smartphones through online and offline channels.

“In the ₹20,000-plus category, demand for Apple is strong. A refurbished iPhone is now far more attractive, and players are ready to scale up,” he added.

Nakul Kumar, cofounder of Cashify, said demand is moving beyond budget devices into mid-premium and premium segments, with iPhones continuing to lead due to strong brand trust and longevity.