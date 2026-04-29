Siguler Guff invests $40 million in Trimex Foods to drive expansion

Siguler Guff has invested $40 million in Trimex Foods Pvt Ltd, the Indian franchise partner for restaurant brands including Chili’s Grill & Bar, Paul, and Cinnabon, marking the company’s first institutional funding round.

The investment by the private-equity firm, which manages more than $18 billion in assets, is aimed at supporting Trimex’s expansion across India and adding new global brands to its portfolio. The investment reflects Siguler Guff’s view that India’s organised food-services sector will see strong growth, with Trimex positioned as a scalable, founder-led platform for global brands.

“India’s food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate towards globally recognised dining experiences,” said Shaun Khubchandani, partner and co-portfolio manager, Siguler Guff, adding that Trimex offers a scalable, multi-brand platform.

Founded in 2010, Trimex operates more than 50 restaurants and bakery cafés across 13 cities in India. The company holds nationwide franchise rights for its portfolio of global brands and focuses on expanding its presence in the casual dining segment.

“Siguler Guff’s global expertise and their track record of partnering with consumer businesses in emerging markets make them a great partner for our next phase of growth,” said a Trimex Foods spokesperson.

Ernst & Young (EY) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Trimex.