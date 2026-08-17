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Home / Industry / News / Six listed Indian Reits distribute ₹3,136 crore to unitholders in Q1

Six listed Indian Reits distribute ₹3,136 crore to unitholders in Q1

The six listed Reits manage more than 214 million sq ft of Grade A office and retail space, with gross assets under management of over Rs 3.17 trillion in Q1 FY27

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| Image: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

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India’s six publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) collectively distributed ₹3,136 crore to over 4.85 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY27).
 
The six listed Reits in India are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust, and Bagmane Prime Office Reit.
 
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows (NDCF). NDCF is the standard financial metric defined by Sebi to calculate the actual surplus cash available for payout to Reit investors.
   
Reit distributions are returns that can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these aspects.
 
Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and chairperson of the Indian Reits Association, said, “The strong distribution in the quarter, despite continued global uncertainties, is a positive start to the financial year. It reflects the resilience of Indian Reits and their ability to deliver regular and stable cash flows to unitholders. The growth in distributions is supported by healthy rental collections, improving occupancy, the quality of the underlying assets and disciplined capital management by Reit managers.”

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In Q1 FY26, the four Reits – Mindspace, Brookfield, Nexus, and Embassy – distributed ₹1,559 crore to their respective unitholders. Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane were listed in August 2025 and May 2026, respectively.
 
As of Q1 FY27, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian Reit sector stood at over ₹3.17 trillion. The combined market capitalisation of the sector stood at over ₹2.17 trillion as of August 11, 2026.
 
Together, the six Reits manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹34,800 crore to the unitholders, highlighting the growing role of Reits in India’s capital markets, according to the Indian Reits Association (IRA).
 
“As the Indian Reit market continues to mature, investor participation grows and the sector is supported by progressive policy reforms, we believe Reits have the potential to play an increasingly important role in India’s capital markets,” Godbole added.
 
Additionally, founded in 2023 under the guidance of Sebi and the Ministry of Finance, the IRA is a non-profit industry body focused on promoting awareness, education, growth and development of the Reit sector in India.
 

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:29 PM IST