Smart meter rollout to start in West Bengal from July, says Manohar Lal

Power minister Manohar Lal announced that the next phase of the smart meter programme will commence in July 2026, covering nearly two crore electricity consumers in West Bengal, with the first phase focusing on government offices and campuses. The subsequent phase will cover large consumers before gradually expanding to domestic users, he said while reviewing power and urban development in West Bengal.

Consumers in the state can choose between prepaid and postpaid options. “Under the programme, the central government will provide a subsidy of Rs 900 per smart meter, while consumers will contribute approximately Rs 100 per month towards the installation cost,” the ministry statement said.

Stating that smart meters improve billing efficiency, reduce losses, and ensure a reliable, transparent power supply, he noted that transmission and distribution losses currently stand at around 12 per cent.

To strengthen the sector, a comprehensive source allocation plan will be prepared within the next two months, the statement said. The government is also working on a revised tariff framework and measures to address pending liabilities.

Lal also informed that subsidy support and outstanding dues amounting to approximately Rs 800 crore will be recovered, while plans are being made to manage accumulated losses estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore over the past years.

Commenting on urban transportation infrastructure, the minister said that under the metro rail financing model, the central and state governments will each contribute 15 per cent of project costs, while the remaining 70 per cent will be financed through institutional loans. Metro rail projects are generally considered in cities with a population exceeding 25 lakh.

He also highlighted that under the Urban Challenge Fund, Rs 40,000 crore has been earmarked for urban infrastructure development, including Rs 10,000 crore each from the central and state governments, with the remaining amount expected to come from financial institutions.

On sanitation, he stated that all identified legacy dump sites in urban areas are targeted for scientific processing within one year, with financial support of Rs 550 crore from the central government.

As part of the Clean Himalayan Cities Initiative, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for 13 Himalayan states, covering five towns — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Siliguri, and Mirik. He also said that the government will conduct a survey of household and public toilets across the state within a month to assess sanitation coverage and identify gaps.