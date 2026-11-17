India’s smartphone exports hit $18.17 billion in the first six months of FY27, growing by 35.68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), defying higher handset prices and a global sales slump blamed on rising memory chip costs, according to industry estimates.

The domestic industry will end FY27 with smartphone exports hitting a record $38-40 billion — up to a 33 per cent increase in value, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents leading mobile companies and works CLOSELY with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. India exported smartphones worth $30 billion in FY26.

Exports hit $2.20 billion based on initial industry estimates in September, up 30.90 per cent compared with $1.68 billion from the same month last year.

Smartphones are becoming the backbone of India’s electronics exports, said ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo. “The journey to hit $500 billion in electronics manufacturing and $180 billion by 2030 in exports is on track. Mobile phone exports are clocking a robust growth of over 35 per cent in the [first] six months of the financial year. We are confident of crossing $38-40 billion of mobile exports, and as much as $65-70 billion of overall electronics exports. IN FY 27”

ICEA’s estimates mean that smartphones will make up 57–58 per cent of overall electronics exports by value. Apple Inc.’s iPhones are expected to account for 70–75 per cent of those shipments — translating to $26.6-30 billion, up from $19.5 billion in FY26.

Smartphone exports grew 53.5 per cent to $8.31 billion in Q2 FY27, amid Apple building up inventory for its latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max ahead of the Pro’s September launch.

The export boom comes as rising prices have heavily dented India’s domestic smartphone market, mirroring a global slowdown. Omdia data shows domestic shipment volumes tumbled 26 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q2 FY27, while retailers pegged the drop in Diwali sales at over 20 per cent.