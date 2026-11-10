Smartphone volumes slumped this Diwali season amid a surge in prices

This resulted in an overall fall in mobile sales (volume) of 20 per cent during Diwali 2026 — one of their worst performances in any festival season, as higher global memory chip rates pushed up premium mobile phone prices.

Kailash Lakhyani, chairman, All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) — which represents 250,000 mobile retailers across the country — held a meeting with members on Tuesday.

He said: “While retail value matched last year’s Diwali levels, sales volumes dropped by 18-20 per cent between this season and the one last year. Pre-Diwali sales (volume) — seven days before Dhanteras — saw sales slump 40 per cent but it was partly made up by the Dhanteras to Diwali period. This was when market footfall in mainline retail markets was notably strong.”

The trend is endorsed by Counterpoint Research which said that there was a 20 per cent fall in mobile volume sales between October 8 and October 29 over last year’s early Diwali season which was from September 22 to October 19.

However Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak said that in the last 10 days — between October 30 to Diwali day (November 9) — compared to the previous year's 10 days to Diwali ended October 20, there was some uptick in sales in eastern and central India primarily for premium phones but the tide was still mainly negative across the country.

Pathak said: “Most of the consumers decided to push forward their purchases. The drop was sharper online. Tier-III and smaller cities saw the fastest growth in sales. But as much as 46 per cent of the phone sales were through financing.”

According to the AIMRA, the bulk of consumer purchases across the country clustered around the ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 price band where the highest volume of transactions took place.

Lakhyani said the market also saw mainline retailers openly procuring heavily-discounted ecommerce phone inventory at an average price of ₹11,500 and flooded them in their physical counters to sustain festival sales.

Distribution costs for online sales are substantially lower than those for physical retail outlets.

He also acknowledged increased pressure on small retailers. “Small retailers who relied on the sub ₹20,000 phone have been under major pressure. Walk in buyers looking for a sub ₹15,000 phone frequently walked away without buying or going in for a pre-owned phone.”

But, according to his members, 60 per cent of the phones were sold through financing schemes, with a sizeable share being cash sales.

However, large format retailers and modern trade outlets posted healthy numbers.

These were bolstered by large pre-procurement of phones at lower prices, which helped them offer discounts of around 12-15 per cent, making it an attractive option for consumers.

Heading South