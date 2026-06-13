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Soft skills make a comeback among employers as AI makes lookalike resumes

The surge in AI-written resumes is making it harder for employers to shortlist candidates based on CVs alone, prompting greater focus on behaviour, values and communication skills

A key factor reshaping hiring decisions is the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and a sharper focus on skills

According to the report, recruiters are being asked to conduct a larger number of interviews as companies seek greater confidence in hiring decisions

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools become increasingly common in job applications, recruiters are finding it harder to sort between candidates based on resumes alone, pushing employers to place greater weight on soft skills and personal attributes in the hiring process.
 
Recruitment firm Michael Page said the growing use of AI-generated CVs has led to a surge in applications that appear strikingly similar, according to a Times of India report. The trend has diluted the effectiveness of resumes as a screening tool and increased the need for more extensive in-person interviews for candidate assessment.
 
The report cited Nicholas Kirk, chief executive officer of Michael Page, as saying that AI has reduced the uniqueness of resumes, making them less effective as a differentiating factor in hiring.
   
"Earlier CVs used to be unique but technology has changed that. Resumes are no longer a selling point," Kirk said.
 
He said employers are increasingly looking beyond qualifications and work experience to assess candidates' behaviour, values, and ability to work with others.

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"That's where the importance of going really deep into a person's experience, behaviour and values. That's where soft skills come in and is more important than ever," he added.

Recruiters conducting more interviews

The shift has significantly increased the workload for recruiters, who are spending more time evaluating candidates before presenting a shortlist to employers.
 
According to the report, recruiters are being asked to conduct a larger number of interviews as companies seek greater confidence in hiring decisions.
 
The trend reflects a broader challenge emerging across global labour markets, where AI-powered tools are helping job seekers tailor applications more efficiently, while making it harder for recruiters to identify genuine differentiators among candidates.

Hiring slowdown amid global uncertainties

The global hiring market has also been affected by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, resulting in longer recruitment cycles.
 
However, the current environment is not comparable with the sharp downturns witnessed during the dot-com crash in the early 2000s or the global financial crisis of 2008.
 
While AI has contributed to workforce reductions in some organisations, many companies are overstating its role in layoffs.
 
Having invested heavily in AI, businesses often face pressure to demonstrate returns to investors, making technology transformation a convenient explanation for cost-cutting measures, the report added.
 
In India, the impact of global uncertainty has been particularly visible in manufacturing, where some hiring mandates have been delayed.
 
Nilay Khandelwal, senior managing director for India and Singapore at Michael Page, told TOI that companies have slowed recruitment for certain senior roles until there is greater clarity on business conditions.

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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