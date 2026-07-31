Solar met over 20% of peak power demand in June quarter: CREA report

During 61 of the 91 days in Q1FY27, the daily peak occurred during solar generation hours, resulting in solar contributing more than one-fifth of total generation during the system peak, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report on Friday. This demonstrates its growing role in supporting India's daytime electricity demand, it added.

The quarterly energy snapshot report also noted that solar generation rose 37 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter. It remained the fastest-growing major source of electricity generation, compared with other sources such as nuclear, wind, and coal and lignite, which grew 13 per cent, 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Hydropower generation declined 9 per cent over the same period.

“Coal and lignite contributed 369 billion units (BU) (around 70 per cent of total generation). However, coal generation grew by 9 per cent, slower than solar generation, reflecting the increasing contribution of renewable energy to India's electricity mix,” the energy think tank said.

India's electricity generation increased 9 per cent year-on-year during Q1FY27, reaching a record 524 BU. Over the past three years, solar generation has more than doubled, increasing from 28 billion units in Q1FY24 to 57 billion units in Q1FY27, the report said, adding that solar output also reached a new daily record, with 696 million units (MU) generated on May 11.

Solar also accounted for 10.9 per cent of India's electricity generation, crossing the 10 per cent mark for the first time during the April–June quarter. Meanwhile, energy storage began contributing to night-time peak demand. It contributed up to 4.1 GW, supplying around 1.1–1.8 per cent of national electricity demand.