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Home / Industry / News / Sonowal reviews green shipping corridors, alternative fuel readiness

Sonowal reviews green shipping corridors, alternative fuel readiness

Major ports outlined progress on green fuel bunkering hubs and shore power facilities as the government seeks to accelerate decarbonisation of India's maritime sector

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government’s interventions are aimed at increasing Indian tonnage

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today reviewed the progress of the proposed green shipping corridors and port readiness for alternative fuels, as part of a larger effort to position India as a hub for cleaner maritime trade routes.
 
The minister reviewed a series of green shipping initiatives aimed at positioning the sector’s decarbonisation as a priority area for his ministry. Officials briefed Sonowal on the ongoing projects and upcoming plans to support the ministry in advancing maritime decarbonisation.
 
As part of the review, the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) presented its work on developing low- and zero-emission shipping corridors, outlining efforts to accelerate the adoption of cleaner fuels and technologies in the shipping ecosystem.
  
"Green shipping is not a choice anymore, it is the direction the world is moving in, and India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intends to lead from the front," Sonowal said.
 
During the review, three major ports -- Deendayal Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority and VO Chidambaranar Port Authority -- presented progress on green fuel bunkering hubs, detailing steps to strengthen infrastructure for alternative and green marine fuels.
 
Kamarajar Port Limited separately reported that its coal terminals are now equipped with shore power facilities, allowing berthed vessels to draw electricity from land instead of running onboard engines, cutting emissions at the port.
 
The initiatives collectively span green fuel infrastructure, bunkering readiness, shore power and port decarbonisation, and underline the role of coordination between the government, ports, research institutions and knowledge partners in delivering on India's maritime sustainability targets.
 

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Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal green corridor Shipping industry

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 8:06 PM IST