Prices of independent luxury floors in South Delhi rose by as much as 40 per cent in July-September 2026 compared with the year-ago period, driven by demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) amid limited supply, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund, a Category II real estate-focused alternative investment fund (AIF).

According to the report, prices of a 2,500-square-foot floor in Category A colonies increased by 40 per cent, from ₹11-23 crore in Q3 2025 to ₹18.5-29 crore in Q3 2026. Prices of a 6,000-square-foot floor rose by 29 per cent, from ₹22-53 crore to ₹41-56 crore over the same period.

Category A colonies include Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar and Maharani Bagh.

In Category B colonies, prices of a 2,500-square-foot floor increased by 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY), from ₹8-11 crore in Q3 2025 to ₹9-12.5 crore in Q3 2026, according to the report. Prices of a 3,200-square-foot floor rose by 6 per cent YoY, from ₹13-18 crore to ₹14-19 crore.

Category B colonies include Chirag Enclave, Anand Lok, Greater Kailash, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave and Kailash Colony.

Ankur Jalan, chief executive officer of Golden Growth Fund, attributed the price increase to demand for premium homes, limited availability of land for development and a preference for larger residences in established neighbourhoods.

"Premiumisation, redevelopment-led supply and increasing interest from HNIs and NRIs continue to shape the market. We are also witnessing growing interest from affluent investors, including those looking to diversify their exposure amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia," he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has classified the city's colonies into eight categories — A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, property tax rates and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories.

Golden Growth Fund estimates that around 18,500 plots are spread across 42 Category A and B colonies in South Delhi. The fund has estimated the redevelopment potential of these colonies at ₹6.5 lakh crore.