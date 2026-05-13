South India faces labour shortage as migrants delay return after polls

According to multiple industry sources, states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are facing severe worker shortages as people are reluctant to return due to concerns regarding possible job cuts because of the war impact, the cooking gas crisis, the upcoming rainy season in the South, fuel shortages, and, for some, even the heat wave. A rise in infrastructure work in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh is also adding to the crisis in the South as workers are preferring to stay back for job opportunities closer to home.

“Unlike previous years, almost all of the workers from West Bengal and Assam left for their home states to cast their votes. This was mainly owing to concerns related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the labour returns reflected in the poll percentage in the states too. They may be waiting for the school vacations, upcoming rains in Kerala, Bakrid, and the agricultural season to be over in their states,” said Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID). The return of migrant workers resulted in pushing West Bengal voter turnout to the highest since Independence at 92.47 per cent, while Assam recorded 85.96 per cent. Based on rough industry estimates, close to 13 million North Indian labourers are working in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka alone.

The shortage of key materials such as tiles in construction and resin in plywood due to the West Asia crisis is further delaying returns as workers fear job losses in the near future as well. Kerala is among the worst hit, with the hotel, hospitality, and real estate sectors coming to an almost standstill. “The impact is high in Kerala as workers are mainly from West Bengal and Assam. We understand that several people had even offered flight tickets, salary hikes, and some even took the workers on luxury buses to cast their votes; still, they are reluctant to return,” said Raju John, director general, Builders Association of India. Based on data shared by CMID, out of around 4 million migrant labourers, around 70 per cent are from Bihar and Assam.

“Every industry in South India is suffering from that, and another cascading effect will be the developments happening in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. State governments and companies in the South will have to revisit the way labour is managed,” said G Ramesh, chairman of Layam Group, a key supplier of skilled manpower to more than 65 companies across India. “With the new government in West Bengal opening up the industry, they will not come here. West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are our biggest labour markets, and if manufacturing and construction activities pick up further, it will be a concern,” Ramesh added.

He said that his company was scouting for welding workers in northern states, and the majority of people are seeking a salary of up to ₹30,000-33,000, up from an average salary of around ₹20,000 in the South.

Take Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu’s knitwear capital. K M Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association and promoter of KM Knitwear, said companies have already sent their executives to villages in north and east India to bring back labourers who left during the festive season and the elections. “We are running at 70 per cent capacity now,” he added.