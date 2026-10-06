Spot market power prices more than doubled in September on high demand: IEX

The average market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stood at ₹7.3 per unit in September 2026, a 105 per cent year-on-year jump on the back of high demand, the country's largest power exchange said today.

Strong power demand also led to a 281 per cent increase in buy bids in the Day Ahead Market, resulting in higher market prices. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real Time Market at ₹6.9 per unit during September was a 108 per cent jump year-on-year.

During the month, IEX achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,220 million Units (MUs), a 10.4 per cent increase year-on-year. Power demand remained strong in the same month, with peak demand touching 269 GW on September 10, 2026. The country’s energy consumption reached 162 BUs, reflecting an 11 per cent growth.

During the second quarter of 2026-27, the volume of electricity traded at IEX grew 12.7 per cent to 39,685 MUs. "The average market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market at ₹5.7 per unit during Q2 FY27 increased 46 per cent compared to Q2 FY26," the exchange said.

Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real Time Market at ₹5.2 per unit during Q2 FY27 increased 49 per cent compared to Q2 FY26. During the same quarter, the country’s energy consumption touched 502 billion units, registering a growth of 11.5 per cent year-on-year.

During the second quarter ended September 2026, the Day Ahead Market (DAM), including HPDAM, registered total volumes of 14,855 MUs as compared to 14,534 MUs in Q2 FY26, an increase of 2.2 per cent. The DAM segment accounted for 37.4 per cent of the total electricity traded volumes in Q2.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day Ahead and Green Term Ahead Market segments, achieved a volume of 2,863 MUs during Q2 FY27, as compared to 3,040 MUs in Q2 FY26, a decline of 5.8 per cent year-on-year.