Spot power price rises 22% to ₹4.88 per unit in August, says IEX
IEX recorded its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume at 13,938 MU in August, up 20.2 per cent year-on-year, as India's energy consumption increased
Nandini Keshari
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The price of electricity in the spot market increased by 22 per cent in August 2026. India's largest power exchange, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), on Thursday said that the average market clearing price in the day-ahead market (DAM) stood at Rs 4.88 per unit, marking a 22 per cent year-on-year increase, whereas it rose 30.4 per cent in the real-time market (RTM), reaching Rs 4.41 per unit.
Topics : IEX electricity rates