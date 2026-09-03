Spot power price rises 22% to ₹4.88 per unit in August, says IEX

IEX also said that its electricity traded volume stood at 13,938 MU in August 2026, the highest ever for a single month. It grew 20.2 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Renewable energy certificate traded volumes, at 2.91 lakh during the month, declined 86.6 per cent.

India’s energy consumption reached 169 BU, registering growth of 12.85 per cent during the month. "This rise in power demand drove buy bids in the DAM up 61.7 per cent, resulting in an increase in prices," IEX said in a statement.

The volume in DAM, including high price-DAM, stood at 5,517 MU, marking a 15 per cent rise. Similarly, RTM volume rose 10.6 per cent to 5,565 MU.