Standing Committee flags MDR gap in UPI ecosystem, calls for revenue model

"While the proposed three-year multi-year scheme and cashback components are necessary to democratise digital payments in untapped Tier 3–6 cities, the Department of Financial Services must concurrently explore a self-reliant, tiered revenue model," the report tabled in Parliament on Thursday said.

The committee further observed that while UPI is expected to process up to 150 billion transactions per month and add 600 million new users, the current government incentive covers merely 11 per cent of the industry’s actual costs and 14 per cent of potential MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) collections, creating a structural funding gap impacting long-term infrastructural investment.

The committee also urged the government to ensure that aggressive capital expansion, potential mega-mergers and foreign investment drives do not dilute the public sector banks’ (PSBs) foundational mandate of driving priority sector lending (PSL) and servicing unremunerative rural branches.

"The Committee recommend the accelerated deployment of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) to optimise cash-flow-based lending, early warning systems and real-time fraud detection," said the report.

For Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), the committee recommended that RRBs actively mitigate sectoral risks by fully leveraging their inclusion in the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL) and aggressively deploying AI-driven automated Early Warning Signals (EWS).

"Furthermore, the Committee strongly urge the Government to proceed with guiding highly profitable RRBs toward Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to attract market capital and enforce higher standards of corporate governance," said the report.

On Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, the committee observed that approximately 25 per cent to 26 per cent of these accounts remain inoperative or dormant, prompting the government to conduct a massive saturation campaign resulting in the re-KYC of over 52 million accounts.

"The Committee urge the Government to officially pivot its policy focus from mere account acquisition to active usage, increased digital literacy and sustained, outcome-based financial utilisation," it said.

On cyber fraud, the committee recommend that the DFS and RBI implement a "Penal Framework for Negligent Branches," where banks hosting multiple "mule accounts" are strictly penalised and held accountable for KYC lapses.