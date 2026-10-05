State scrutiny of pharma price mark-ups may lead to review of TMR policy

The participation of multiple state regulators could strengthen the case for a policy review, according to industry executives in the know.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had last month indicated an almost 1,000 per cent mark-up in the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of certain medical consumables sold at hospital pharmacies, compared with their procurement costs.

Consequently, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) held consultations with private healthcare providers and industry bodies on the high price mark-ups on surgical consumables sold in hospitals, according to officials in the know.

“Since studies are being initiated by state regulators and not patient groups or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), there may be a good chance of policy review this time,” the chairman of a prominent medical device industry body said.

This comes after the DoP told the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers that it is examining a proposal to incorporate TMR in the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013.

While no timeframe has been decided, a TMR mechanism could regulate the difference between the price a manufacturer charges a distributor and what a consumer pays. This would be unlike conventional price control, which fixes a ceiling price for a formulation.

Under the DPCO, a 16 per cent retailer margin is used while calculating the ceiling price of scheduled essential medicines.

However, scheduled medicines account for only 18 per cent of the domestic pharmaceutical market by value, according to Pharmarack data for 2024-25 cited by the DoP.

Non-scheduled formulations, which are not subject to price ceilings, account for around 82 per cent of the 82,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) covered in the Pharmarack data. Manufacturers of such formulations and devices are allowed to increase prices by up to 10 per cent over a 12-month rolling period.

A Supreme Court Bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta recently questioned the regulatory distinction between scheduled and non-scheduled medicines under the DPCO and whether medicines classified as non-essential should remain outside price-control mechanisms.

Margins vary by product, need more discussions

Pharmarack data cited by the DoP in August this year showed that around 87 per cent of the non-scheduled market had a weighted average mark-up of up to 45 per cent. Only around 4 per cent had a weighted average mark-up exceeding 100 per cent of the price to the distributor.

“There is no standard margin that hospitals earn on medicines, medical devices or consumables. It varies depending on the product, applicable price controls and procurement arrangements,” said Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamLease RegTech.

He added that there is also no general provision allowing in-house hospital pharmacies to charge higher margins simply because they operate within hospital premises.

While the Supreme Court Bench mooted why the MRP of essential medicines such as cancer drugs could not be capped at 16 per cent over the price to retailer (PTR), industry experts say applying the same percentage across all products may not be practical.

“A syringe, intravenous (IV) set, a cancer medicine and a specialised medical device have different manufacturing costs, procurement arrangements and supply chains. Some products are already covered by specific price controls, while others operate under different pricing provisions,” Agrawal said.

Another medtech industry executive added that a more practical approach would be to prescribe margins based on product categories, considering their cost structures and distribution requirements.

Pharmaceutical industry associations and consumer groups have supported the proposed TMR framework, while making recommendations on the method of calculating margins, the percentage at which margins should be capped, phased implementation and the period of sales data to be considered.

However, associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have warned that applying TMR to non-scheduled formulations could disproportionately affect smaller companies, lead to employment losses and disrupt the availability of medicines in remote areas.

“In the case of some MSMEs, expenditure on developing a market was borne by the trade channel rather than by the manufacturer,” the department said in its response to the parliamentary committee in August.

It added that trade-channel expenses are also higher in remote areas because of lower sales volumes, greater inventory and logistics costs, and the need to maintain stocks across dispersed markets.

The DoP said it would take into account stakeholder suggestions and do a detailed analysis of the market data before formulating a policy on appropriate trade margins across therapeutic categories.