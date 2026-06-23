Beyond incentives: How states are competing for manufacturing investment

India’s manufacturing ambitions are no longer being driven by the Centre alone. As initiatives such as Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme push the country towards becoming a global manufacturing hub, states are increasingly competing to attract the next wave of investments.

From generous incentives and land subsidies to industrial corridors, logistics networks, and sector-specific policies, states are sharpening their pitches to manufacturers.

Haryana, for instance, is betting on both electronics manufacturing and sustainability. The state has proposed draft policies for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and e-waste recycling that aim to attract ₹10,000 crore in investments and create around 75,000 jobs over the next five years. While the ESDM policy focuses on boosting electronics design, component manufacturing and innovation through dedicated manufacturing clusters, the e-waste policy seeks to build a circular economy ecosystem and position Haryana as a hub for responsible electronics recycling.

Beyond Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, several states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are actively positioning themselves as electronics manufacturing hubs, reflecting the increasingly competitive landscape for industrial investments in India. However, industry experts say the competition involves much more than subsidies.

States building distinct manufacturing identities

According to Chetan Mathur, CEO of Warp Weft Connect, a supply chain and product sourcing solutions company, each state is leveraging its own strengths to attract investors.

"Haryana is leveraging its proximity to Delhi NCR and its strong automotive ecosystem, while Tamil Nadu has built a robust manufacturing ecosystem over decades, particularly in automobiles, electronics and engineering industries, supported by a highly skilled workforce", he said.

Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director of Enso Group, a multinational group operating across multiple sectors, believes the shift is becoming increasingly strategic.

"The big shift is that states are no longer selling only subsidies; they are selling sector-specific manufacturing propositions."

Maloo points out that states are increasingly combining incentives with structural advantages. Gujarat, for instance, is leveraging its strong logistics backbone alongside policy support, with the state's ports handling over 30 per cent of India's total port cargo in 2024-25. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, is pairing generous incentives with execution-focused measures under its semiconductor policy, including a 100 per cent electricity-duty exemption for 10 years, dual-grid support, land rebates, and stamp-duty exemptions. According to him, this reflects a broader shift towards offering manufacturers complete industrial ecosystems rather than standalone subsidies.

The trend is visible across other manufacturing hubs as well. Karnataka is betting on electronics design and semiconductor-linked investments, while Andhra Pradesh is expanding its electronics and battery-material supply chains. Telangana is building dedicated electronics clusters, while Maharashtra continues to leverage its established industrial base and manufacturing infrastructure.

Incentives open doors, infrastructure seals deals

While incentives remain important, experts agree they are rarely the deciding factor.

Mathur says manufacturers increasingly evaluate the total cost of operations over the life of a project rather than focusing on one-time financial benefits.

Reliable infrastructure, efficient logistics, uninterrupted power supply, skilled manpower, and regulatory certainty often carry greater weight in investment decisions.

Manasa Sriram, Programme Lead at the Centre for Accelerating India’s Growth, Nation First Policy Research & Change Foundation, describes incentives as an accelerator rather than a standalone solution. "Incentives are like catalysts. On top of strong fundamentals, they can accelerate manufacturing investment."

Measuring success, beyond announcements

Industry observers caution against judging manufacturing policies solely through investment commitments or Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Instead, experts suggest a broader set of indicators:

Project execution and commissioning

Time taken from approval to production

Job creation

Export growth

Domestic value addition

Supplier ecosystem development

Industrial output growth

Long-term investment retention

"Investment commitments and MoU headlines are just the beginning," says Sriram. "The success of a manufacturing policy should be measured by the investment it translates into, the jobs that remain after incentives expire, and its contribution to exports."

Which sectors lead the race

Experts say the fiercest competition is unfolding in sectors that are central to India's industrial transformation. These include:

Electronics manufacturing

Electric vehicles (EVs)

Batteries and energy storage

Semiconductors

Renewable energy

Advanced manufacturing

"Electronics manufacturing has grown from ₹1.9 trillion in 2014-15 to ₹11.3 trillion in 2024-25", shares Maloo.

"Semiconductors have become another strategic battleground following the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission, under which the Centre has committed ₹76,000 crore to support the sector and approved projects worth around ₹1.60 trillion across six states as of April 2026," he adds.

EVs and batteries are also competitive because they connect auto, electronics, chemicals, charging and recycling ecosystems.

Textiles remain important because of their employment generation potential and export opportunities, particularly in states with established industrial ecosystems.

Sustainability - a competitive advantage

As manufacturing expands, sustainability is moving from a compliance issue to a strategic differentiator.

States are increasingly incorporating renewable energy targets, environmental compliance requirements, and waste-management frameworks into industrial policies.

This is particularly important for electronics, EVs, and semiconductor manufacturing, where e-waste, battery waste, water consumption, and energy intensity present growing challenges.

"India generated around 1.39 million tonnes of e-waste in 2024-25, while reported recycling reached 1.15 million tonnes in the same year, which shows both the scale of the challenge and the need for formal recycling infrastructure," shares Maloo.

Mathur believes sustainability will increasingly influence investment decisions. "From a supply chain perspective, global customers are increasingly evaluating suppliers on ESG parameters. Therefore, sustainability is no longer just a compliance requirement; it is becoming a competitive advantage."

As India pursues its manufacturing ambitions, experts say that the states that combine strong infrastructure, efficient execution, skilled talent, and sustainable industrial practices may ultimately emerge as the winners.