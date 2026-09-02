Sugar mills question high retail prices as ex-mill rates fall sharply

The sugar industry has expressed dismay over retail prices not coming down at the same pace at which ex-mill rates have slumped in the last few days.

In a joint press briefing here on Wednesday by both the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), the millers said that ideally the difference between ex-mill rates and retail prices should not be more than ₹6-7 per kg, but when average ex-mill rates have come down to almost ₹45 per kg from a high of around ₹50 per kg a few days back, there is no reason why retail prices should still be around ₹61-63 per kg.

“We also make it very clear than when average ex-mill prices momentarily climbed to almost ₹50 per kg and there was a spike in retail rates as well, sugar mills did not make any profit and hardly 100,000-150,000 tonnes of sugar got sold at those elevated prices,” Harshvardhan Patil, chairman of NFCSF, told reporters.

He said that there is absolutely no shortage of sugar anywhere and there is no reason why retail prices should remain high when ex-mill rates have virtually come down by almost 30 per cent in the last few days.

The millers said the ex-mill price would need to stay above the average cost of production of around ₹42-43 per kg in order to make timely payments to the farmers.

The millers also said that the government has permitted a million-tonne duty-free import quota under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ), of which around 0.8 million tonnes has already been allocated.

“An additional window for importing 0.2 million tonnes of raw sugar, along with 0.3-0.35 million tonnes of supplies by refiners by October 15, is expected to strengthen availability,” ISMA and NFCSF said.

The industry said mills are advancing the start of the 2026-27 crushing season by 10-15 days, while special crushing operations continue in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Sugar prices have also eased sharply from their August peak.

Pan-India ex-mill prices averaged ₹39.5-40 per kg in June, ₹40-40.5 per kg in July and ₹41-41.5 per kg in August, compared with an industry production cost of around ₹42 per kg. Prices briefly touched ₹49-50 per kg in the third week of August before falling nearly 30 per cent.

Retail sugar prices have subsequently declined to around ₹62 per kg, the associations said.