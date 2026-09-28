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Home / Industry / News / SUJÁN enters Africa, acquires Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro in Zambia

SUJÁN enters Africa, acquires Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro in Zambia

The luxury hospitality major plans to more than double its portfolio over the next four years through selective expansion aligned with its conservation values

Jaisal Singh, founder and chairman of SUJÁN

Jaisal Singh, founder and chairman of SUJÁN (Photo: Company's website)

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

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Luxury hospitality major SUJÁN on Monday said it had entered Zambia, Africa, with the acquisition of Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro from Chiawa Safaris in Lower Zambezi National Park for an undisclosed amount.
 
Over the next four years, the company aims to more than double its portfolio through selective expansion aligned with its conservation and hospitality values. The addition of Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro marks the company’s international expansion beyond India, an important step in building a global portfolio.
 
“Africa has always been a special place for me — not only for its extraordinary wildlife and landscapes, but for the role it has played in demonstrating how thoughtful and responsible tourism can be a partner in the conservation process,” said Jaisal Singh, founder and chairman of SUJÁN. Speaking on the acquisition, Anjali Singh, co-founder of SUJÁN and executive chairperson of ANAND Group, said, “As we expand beyond India, we remain firmly anchored in the principles of authenticity, stewardship and conservation that have shaped our journey from the beginning.” 
  
“We look forward to building upon Chiawa’s remarkable legacy and demonstrating how thoughtful hospitality can make an enduring contribution to the protection of ecosystems, the empowerment of local communities and the preservation of wilderness,” she added. The freshly acquired Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro are set along the banks of the Zambezi River and have pioneered conservation-led tourism in the region.
 

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Topics : Africa LUXURY hospitality

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 4:46 PM IST