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Home / Industry / News / Sunil Mittal responds to Musk, says Eutelsat OneWeb also awaiting approvals

Sunil Mittal responds to Musk, says Eutelsat OneWeb also awaiting approvals

The Bharti Enterprises chairman said satellite services could begin 'hopefully soon' and also backed a common global framework to deepen telecom manufacturing

Sunil Mittal

Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises | Photo: Bloomberg

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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Eutelsat OneWeb is also awaiting approvals to begin satellite services in India, said Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, which is the largest shareholder in Eutelsat Group, the merged entity of French satellite major Eutelsat and UK’s OneWeb.
 
Mittal’s comments came in response to questions from the media on allegations made by American billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and its satellite broadband service Starlink, that Starlink’s entry into India was being blocked by “certain oligarchs”.
 
“We’re waiting for our own approvals,” Mittal said on Thursday on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.
 
He added that satellite services from the group would begin “hopefully soon” in India.
  
Musk’s comments, posted late Wednesday on social media platform X, which he also owns, triggered a debate online.

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Some argued that satellite broadband services would primarily cater to the remotest parts of the country, which would represent only a small share of India’s geography, with most regions already covered by terrestrial networks.
 
Asked about the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of rival Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom services provider, Mittal said the industry was awaiting the listing.
 
“We’re all looking forward to a huge, successful IPO,” he said.
 
On concerns that telecom manufacturing had not scaled sufficiently in India, Mittal said an international framework was needed to make further progress.
 
“The message is very clear. I was a part of the GSMA delegation. We spoke at length and looked to the whole world to create an international framework on the lines of what the aviation industry has—common standards, common technologies. That is a very good way of moving forward,” he said.
 
Mittal added that as technology develops, more domestic manufacturing players could become part of the ecosystem of network providers that Airtel may add to its networks.
 

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Topics : Elon Musk Sunil Mittal Bharti Airtel

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 2:10 PM IST