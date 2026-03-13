SC takes note of illegal sand extraction in National Chambal Sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceedings over reports of illegal sand extraction in the National Chambal Sanctuary, expressing concern about the impact of the activity on endangered riverine species, including the critically endangered gharial.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said recent material placed before it indicated extensive mining activity in areas meant to be protected for wildlife conservation, particularly habitats linked to the gharial conservation programme.

"We have taken note of some recent newspaper reports and the report submitted by CSR, which required that the entire protected areas where the ghadiyal preservation program is going on, they are being rampantly mined, the ghadiyals are having to relocate because of this mining," the Bench observed during the hearing.

The judges indicated that the issue would be placed before the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for further directions.

The National Chambal Sanctuary, which stretches across parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is considered one of the last viable habitats for the critically endangered gharial. The river system also supports other threatened species, including the Gangetic dolphin and the Indian skimmer.

Illegal sand extraction has been a persistent challenge in the Chambal basin, reports before the court suggest.

Reports and investigations in recent years have pointed to organised mining networks operating despite regulatory restrictions. Officials attempting to curb the activity have occasionally faced violent resistance, with incidents reported of forest personnel and police teams being attacked during enforcement drives.

Authorities in the region have conducted periodic raids and seizures of illegally mined sand. However, enforcement agencies say the activity continues due to the involvement of organised groups and sustained demand from the construction sector.

Environmental experts, according to reports before the court, have repeatedly cautioned that large-scale removal of sand from riverbeds can destabilise the river ecosystem, damage nesting grounds and alter natural water flow. Such disturbances are particularly harmful to species such as the gharial, which depend on undisturbed sandbanks along the river for nesting and breeding.

Besides gharials, the sanctuary has rich biodiversity of marsh crocodile muggers, several species of freshwater turtles, including the endangered red-crowned roof turtle, smooth-coated otters, Gangetic river dolphins, Indian skimmer, black-bellied tern, sarus crane and black-necked storks.