Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma invest in Hyderabad's TRUZON Solar

After a successful triumph at the T20 World Cup early this week, India's cricket heroes -- captain Suryakumar Yadav and star batsman Tilak Varma -- seem to be trying their luck in the green energy space too.

Yadav and Varma on Tuesday announced a strategic investment in Hyderabad-based TRUZON Solar, a leading solar solutions provider operating under Suntek Energy Systems.

The investment further strengthens the company’s growth trajectory in India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.

Charugundla Bhavani Suresh, founder and managing director of TRUZON Solar, confirmed that both players have invested in the company, reflecting their confidence in the organisation’s long-term vision and its contribution to India’s clean energy transition.

“TRUZON Solar has completed more than 17 years in the solar energy industry, and throughout this journey our primary focus has been on delivering reliable solar solutions while maintaining one of the strongest after-sales service networks in the sector. The decision by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to invest in our company reflects their trust in our vision and the credibility we have built in the renewable energy space,” said Charugundla Bhavani Suresh.

“Solar energy today represents both an environmental responsibility and a national opportunity. At TRUZON Solar, our mission is to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions while continuing to build a trusted, service-driven solar brand from India,” he added.

The company’s growth journey has also attracted support from prominent personalities across industries. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is already an investor in the company, while Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu serves as the brand ambassador for TRUZON Solar, helping promote awareness about clean and sustainable energy solutions among the public.

At present, TRUZON Solar has established a strong presence across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. The company has ambitious expansion plans and is set to enter Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha in the coming months as part of its next growth phase.

TRUZON Solar currently employs more than 580 professionals, supported by a strong ecosystem of 82+ channel partners and service centres spread across its existing five-state network. The company has also implemented technology-driven after-sales service software systems, ensuring faster support and a superior customer experience for its growing base of residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

Through its parent entity Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., TRUZON Solar has actively contributed to the growth of solar energy adoption across India, building a strong reputation for technical expertise, quality project execution, and long-term customer support.

Driven by growing investor confidence and rising demand for sustainable energy solutions, the company now aims to expand its national footprint while maintaining its core focus on innovation, quality, and service excellence.