Swelect Energy plans ₹4,500 cr investment, eyes ingot-wafer manufacturing

Chennai-based renewable energy solutions major Swelect Energy Systems is planning to invest around ₹4,500 crore over the next three years, mainly to scale its independent power producer (IPP) portfolio to over 1 gigawatt (GW). The company is also targeting a foray into upstream ingot and wafer manufacturing with an investment of ₹1,500 crore.

"We are planning to expand our IPP capacity from 180 megawatts to around 450 MW initially with an investment of ₹1,200 crore. Within two to three years, the portfolio should be around 1 GW," said Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram, managing director and chief executive officer, Swelect Energy. The company is also diversifying its asset footprint beyond Tamil Nadu, focusing on states like Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh during future expansions. The total 1 GW capacity expansion may lead to an investment of ₹2,500 crore.

Once the initial phase is commissioned, the company's revenue from IPP assets is likely to more than double from ₹370 crore now.

Upstream Foray

As part of its move to ensure self-reliance in the supply chain, the company is foraying into upstream ingot and wafer manufacturing. It is in the initial stages of talks with potential partners for this project, which may come up in Tamil Nadu with an investment of around ₹600 crore.

"When you look at backward integration, we need to not just look at manufacturing, but also integration into the equipment space with home-grown equipment. In the long run, given Chinese restrictions on technology exports, it is essential for the country to build home-grown equipment capabilities," Shanmugasundaram added.

Swelect has three core businesses — the IPP business, with energy sales to commercial, industrial and government customers; the ground-mounted and rooftop engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business; and the channel-driven product business (home and battery energy storage solutions) for residential and commercial customers.

The company has a reported order book worth around ₹1,500 crore in the EPC segment for around 500 MW of capacity, spread across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Swelect is also expecting its revenue to increase from around ₹700 crore now to around ₹1,500 crore by FY27, driven by a strong EPC business. By combining high module manufacturing utilisation, strong EPC execution and an entry into ingot and wafer production, it is targeting a fully integrated renewable energy business model.

The businesses are built on a strong manufacturing base of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, module mounting structures (MMS) and string combiner boxes.

The company also carries the legacy of Numeric, India's leading UPS solutions brand, under which it built deep expertise in power electronics and battery energy systems for over two decades. In 2012, the company transitioned from Numeric to Swelect, symbolising its evolution from “Power to Energy”.