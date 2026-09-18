Takeda eyes 100 mn annual dengue vaccine capacity with Bio E by 2029

Takeda currently has capacity to manufacture around 50 million doses annually at its Singen facility in Germany, while its partnership with Hyderabad-based Biological E is expected to add another 50 million doses, Mahender Nayak, head of Intercontinental Markets, International Business Unit at Takeda, told Business Standard.

“We're looking at 100 million doses a year with the partnership with BioE,” Nayak said. Takeda aims to scale Biological E’s annual capacity to 50 million doses by 2029, he added.

The initial doses for India — both for the private market and any public-market procurement — will be supplied from Takeda's Singen facility. Biological E's eventual production will be primarily aimed at meeting large-scale requirements from national immunisation programmes, including in markets outside India.

The vaccine is expected to become available in India in the first half of 2027, with Takeda trying to bring it to market as early as possible. The company is currently completing processes, including securing an import licence and requisite quality approvals.

Takeda on Thursday announced an exclusive agreement with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to promote and distribute QDENGA in India's private market for paediatric and adult vaccination. Takeda will retain the rights to the public market, along with legal ownership and overall medical and brand oversight of the vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s sees a potentially large market for the vaccine in India. Over a five-to-seven-year period, QDENGA could potentially be accessed by around 100 million people cumulatively in India, M V Ramana, chief executive officer–Global Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, told Business Standard.

How quickly that potential translates into uptake will depend on awareness and adoption among both children and adults, he said. Initial uptake is expected to be stronger among the younger population, while adult vaccination could increase as awareness builds.

The companies have not yet disclosed the price of QDENGA in India. Nayak said pricing would take into account the country's affordability levels rather than being benchmarked against another market.

Ramana said the companies had conducted an “extensive study” to determine pricing that could ensure broad and sustainable reach and were working together on the final pricing. QDENGA is administered in two doses three months apart.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted marketing authorisation to QDENGA in July for individuals aged four to 60 years, making it India's first approved dengue vaccine.

The launch comes against a significant dengue burden in India. Nayak said India accounts for around one-third of the global dengue burden, with the number of cases in the country increasing 11-fold over the past two decades.

Official data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) also show high caseloads in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala. The disease can also result in a significant hospitalisation burden. A recent Vellore cohort study found that 189 of 295 diagnosed dengue cases were hospitalised.

Dr Reddy’s plans a pan-India launch from the outset, rather than initially restricting the vaccine to states or regions with higher dengue incidence. The company will use its network of vaccinators, corporate hospitals and paediatricians and plans to engage healthcare professionals and communities ahead of the launch.

The public market could develop in parallel. Takeda, which retains public-market rights for QDENGA, has been engaging with governments over the past year, Nayak said. The company expects public-sector uptake alongside the private-market rollout, although pricing for government procurement has not yet been determined.

Inclusion in India's Universal Immunisation Programme remains a longer-term ambition. Takeda has welcomed a recent Parliamentary Committee on Health recommendation that a dengue vaccine be considered for the programme.

QDENGA, or TAK-003, is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes — DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. Takeda said an India-specific study requested by the regulator produced results similar to those seen in its global trials.

According to Nayak, follow-up of clinical-trial participants showed an 84 per cent reduction in hospitalisation at four-and-a-half years and an 80 per cent reduction after seven years. He said the seven-year data had so far not indicated a need for a booster dose.