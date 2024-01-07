Tamil Nadu investor meet kicks off; industry lines up mega investments

The first day of Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet (GIM) saw investments pouring into the state with Tata Electronics, Vietnam-based multinational automobile major VinFast, JSW Group, and TVS Group leading the race.

The two-day Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet is coming at a time when the state has set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The state was reportedly looking to attract at least Rs 5 trillion during the current round of the investors meet. This is compared to Rs 2.42 trillion in 2015 and Rs 3 trillion in 2019.

Among the top investments on Sunday include VinFast Auto’s plan to set up a Rs 16,000 crore unit in Thoothukudi. On the other hand, Tata Electronics is planning to invest around Rs 12,082 crore in Tamil Nadu for a manufacturing and mobile phone assembly unit in Krishnagiri District, that may bring in 40,500 jobs.

“It rained in Chennai in the morning. Similarly, I believe that investment will also rain. Tamil Nadu is a state that gives importance to education. Tamil Nadu is the most industrialized state in the country. I hope the economy will rise further through this conference. Tamil Nadu has achieved the record of being the first state for investors in terms of leadership, sustainable development, and inclusive growth,” said M K Stalin, chief minister of Tamil Nadu. While TVS Group announced Rs 5,000 crore investment,

JSW Group is looking for a Rs 12,000 crore investment and may create 6,600 jobs, as part of its expansion in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. “We are number one in export preparedness index and 43 per cent of women working in India are from Tamil Nadu,” said TRB Rajaa, industries minister of the state. First Solar, a US manufacturer of solar panels, will invest Rs 8,100 crore in Kancheepuram. Global automobile major Hyundai Group too announced investment of over Rs 6,000 crore in setting up ICE, EV passenger car, and EV battery manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district.

“Hyundai Motor India has signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for an investment of Rs 6,000 crore, as part of our long-term commitment to the state. This is in addition to the Rs 20,000 crore investment set aside last year to augment our efforts in electric vehicle manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and skill development,” said Unsoo Kim, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL). The company has set a plan to come up with a “Hydrogen Resource Centre” in association with the IIT-Madras.

Since the current government assumed office, 241 MoUs have been signed with a cumulative investment of Rs 2,97,196 crore and created employment opportunities for 4,15,282 people. “There are three reasons for Tamil Nadu becoming an attractive destination; these include strong political leadership, excellent bureaucracy, and highly skilled labour,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of automajor TVS Motor Company, addressing the inaugural session.

Among the other investments, Pegatron will invest Rs 1,000 crore for a computing, communications, and consumer electronics manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu, that may generate 8,000 jobs. Shipping major AP Moller Maersk announced the setting up of global capability centres across Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Ola Electric’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said the company’s EV hub will be operational next month.