Tata Communications to invest $400-450 million in India AI fibre network

Tata Communications will invest $400-450 million over the next three to five years to build a 10,000-km fibre network with 7.2 petabytes of capacity across India, connecting key data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) hubs, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Tata Group company said the new fibre network would be one of India’s largest AI-ready connectivity networks.

The infrastructure will be integrated with Tata Communications’ global network backbone, creating what the company described as an “AI superhighway” that will provide customers with an end-to-end connectivity fabric supporting the performance, resilience and scale required for next-generation AI workloads.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Communications, said the data centre-to-data centre connectivity opportunity in India could evolve into a market exceeding $1 billion over the medium term.

“With our planned investments, we are building on our existing strengths to create one of the most comprehensive data centre connectivity platforms in the market, positioning us to capture this significant growth opportunity. As we scale, a growing proportion of our expansion is being driven by anchor customer commitments and contracted demand, providing a strong foundation for sustainable growth, efficient capital deployment and long-term value creation,” he said.

The fibre network will be developed in three phases.

The first phase will cover the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor, one of India’s key AI and hyperscale growth routes with major gateways and cable landing stations.

The second phase will cover Hyderabad-Vizag and Chennai.

The third phase will span Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar, expanding connectivity into emerging East Coast and western India data centre ecosystems, including GIFT City and other strategic locations.

Rupesh Chokshi, chief product and technology officer, executive vice-president and global business head - Network Services at Tata Communications, said the company would fund the investment through operating cash flows.

As of September 2026, the company had Rs 1,562 crore of net cash flows from operating activities for the first half of the ongoing financial year. The corresponding figure was Rs 4,479 crore for FY26.

For the quarter ended September 2026, Tata Communications reported a profit of Rs 335.6 crore on revenue of Rs 6,704 crore.

“Revenues and margin accretion will ramp up progressively as fiber is lit and capacity is brought online, with meaningful financial contributions kicking in around FY28–FY29,” Chokshi said.

He added that discussions were under way with several customer segments, including hyperscalers, neo-cloud and neo-scaler providers, AI platforms, frontier model laboratories, technology companies, digital-native firms, software-as-a-service providers and large enterprises deploying AI use cases.

“Capacity will not be kept captive. This is a commercial-grade, multi-tenant AI superhighway built specifically to be commercialized and leased out via long-term contracts,” he added.

Tata Communications’ investment comes amid rapid expansion of data centres in India, with the number projected to rise from 118 to 180 and reach 19 GW of IT workload, alongside the emergence of generative and agentic AI.

The company said these workloads require infrastructure standards beyond what traditional networks can support.

“AI workloads demand ultra-low latency, custom SLAs, immense bandwidth and diverse, resilient routing connecting key data centers, AI hubs, and cable landing stations. Building our own dedicated fiber gives us owner economics, durable long-term revenue, and 25-year asset longevity,” Chokshi said.

The investment is aimed at strengthening India’s emergence as a global AI and cloud connectivity gateway and meeting demand from hyperscale and neo-cloud providers, AI workloads, digital-native businesses, global capability centres (GCCs), enterprises and emerging cloud platforms.

The company said the network would also enable global hyperscalers, digital platforms and multinational enterprises to scale their operations in India.

Tata Communications operates a wholly owned subsea fibre network spanning more than 500,000 km of subsea optical fibre and over 200,000 km of terrestrial fibre.

In June 2026, the Tata Global Network (TGN) added to these capabilities by announcing plans for a new subsea cable system between Mumbai and Singapore.

The company has also invested as a consortium member in another subsea cable system connecting Chennai to Singapore, which is expected to be ready for service in the fourth quarter of 2029.

In 2025, it integrated the TGN IA2 submarine cable, improving latency, redundancy and network diversity through interconnection with the existing TGN IA network.