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Home / Industry / News / Tata Electronics to sign 16 pacts at SEMICON India, says CEO Thakur

Tata Electronics to sign 16 pacts at SEMICON India, says CEO Thakur

Tata Electronics will be signing 16 agreements at the SEMICON India conference with players across Europe, Japan, Singapore, and India, CEO Randhir Thakur said on Thursday

chips, semiconductor

Tata Electronics will be signing 16 agreements at the SEMICON India conference with players across Europe, Japan, Singapore | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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Tata Electronics will be signing 16 agreements at the SEMICON India conference with players across Europe, Japan, Singapore, and India, CEO Randhir Thakur said on Thursday, adding that the company's 'fab' in Dholera, Gujarat and the packaging facility in Assam are "on track" to meet scheduled commitments made to the government.

Terming chips and semiconductors as an industry of the future, Thakur said India is ready to write the next chapter of the semiconductor story.

"Five years ago, India Semiconductor Mission was formed. Today, there are 12 factories which are under different stages of completion, and we are already exporting Made in India chips to customers globally," he said, outlining India's growing prowess in the global chip-making ecosystem.

 

The government is "in perfect sync with the semiconductor industry", bringing conducive policies that are building the foundational layer of a vibrant ecosystem and removing the barriers, he said, addressing the inaugural session of SEMICON India 2026.

"This is Bharat's velocity of electronics innovation. In just 12 years, India's electronics industry has grown from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to over Rs 13 lakh crore in 2026," he said.

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At the ongoing SEMICON India event, Tata Electronics will be signing 16 MOUs, he informed.

"There are companies like Nexperia and BESI from Europe, JSR, Fujifilm, Sumitomo...from Japan, Callington from Malaysia, Ascendas First Space from Singapore, L&T Semiconductors, Inox Air Products, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya from India, and other partners from the US, Europe, and India, all specialising in different parts of the semiconductor value chain," Thakur said.

At Tata Electronics alone, there is rapid progress across greenfield projects.

"The 'fab' in Dholera (in Gujarat) and the packaging facility in Assam are on track to meet the scheduled commitments we have made to the government," he said.

Tata Electronics has created over 150,000 direct jobs.

"Each semiconductor job creates 10 jobs in the ecosystem, and there are thousands of ecosystem jobs being created by Tata Electronics. We have 65 per cent women in our workforce, many from remote villages and marginalised communities across this country," he said.

In Dholera, the company has brought together more than 450 ecosystem partners to build the fab, spanning construction, equipment, chemicals and material partnerships.

"A few months ago, we signed a partnership with ASML, the global leader in lithography, in your presence," he said, thanking the government for elevating semiconductor partnerships to the global stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 1:52 PM IST