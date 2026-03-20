Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to hike prices of ICE products from April 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday said it will hike prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles from April 1, 2026, citing rising input costs.

The weighted average price increase will be 0.5 per cent of the ICE portfolio, and the extent will vary across models and variants, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said in a statement.

This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the continued increase in input costs, it added.

The company sells a range of ICE vehicles from the hatchback Tiago to the Safari SUV priced between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 23.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).