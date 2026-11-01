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Home / Industry / News / Tata Motors PV sales rise 23% to 75,426 units in Oct on strong demand

Tata Motors PV sales rise 23% to 75,426 units in Oct on strong demand

The company registered total sales of 61,295 units in the year-ago month

tata motors passenger vehicles

Image Credit: Tata Motors Cars - YouTube

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Sunday reported a 23 per cent rise in total sales to 75,426 units across domestic and international markets in October.

The company registered total sales of 61,295 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 21 per cent to 73,894 units last month from 61,134 units in October 2025, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a statement.

International business passenger vehicle sales jumped manifold to 1,532 units in October compared to 161 units a year ago, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Auto industry

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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 2:43 PM IST