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Home / Industry / News / Tata Motors to give discounts in govt's CV replacement scheme for Delhi-NCR

Tata Motors to give discounts in govt's CV replacement scheme for Delhi-NCR

Automaker to offer 8% discount on eligible vehicles; Centre will provide interest subvention and fuel vouchers

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Tata Motors [File Photo]

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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Tata Motors has joined the government’s scheme to provide discounts for the replacement of old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR, according to an official statement on Thursday.
 
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Government of India’s scheme was signed between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Tata Motors.
 
Under the agreement, the automaker will provide an 8 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses purchased under the scheme. For electric vehicles, the discount will be equal to the amount applicable to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle of the equivalent gross vehicle weight (GVW) category.
   
The Tata Motors pact widens original equipment manufacturer (OEM) participation in the vehicle-replacement programme for Delhi-NCR, where older commercial vehicles have been identified as a major source of transport emissions.

What buyers get

In addition to the 8 per cent discount offered by participating OEMs, the central government will provide 5 per cent interest subvention and fixed monthly fuel vouchers for five years.

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Participating state governments will provide up to 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax for ten years and a waiver of registration fees for eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.
 
Earlier in the week, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility signed similar pacts with the government to implement the scheme. Together, these companies have around 50 per cent market share in trucks and buses.

Pollution focus

The programme is part of the Centre’s ₹9,585 crore scheme to support the replacement of ageing trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with cleaner vehicles.
 
The policy is aimed at reducing the disproportionate pollution burden from heavy-duty vehicles. Trucks and buses account for 36 per cent of PM2.5 emissions in the region despite constituting only about 3 per cent of the vehicle fleet.
 
The scheme seeks to combine manufacturer discounts, central support and state-level tax concessions to make replacement more viable for fleet owners. With Tata Motors joining Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, the government has now brought a larger share of the truck and bus market into the implementation framework. 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

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Topics : Tata Motors Delhi-NCR vehicle

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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