Tata Power discoms hit by ₹271 crore Odisha govt electricity dues

According to the company, a cumulative ₹271.28 crore remained unpaid by various departments of the government for over a year, with the largest share of the dues arising from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) Department, followed by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department and several other state departments, as of May 31.

The PR&DW Department alone has power dues of ₹175.3 crore, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total outstanding amount. The largest component of these dues is street lighting bills, which stand at ₹121.01 crore, indicating that local bodies have accumulated substantial unpaid electricity charges for public lighting infrastructure.

The dues are spread across all four distribution companies — Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), TP North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), TP South Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL). TPCODL is to receive ₹75.4 crore from the PR&DW Department, followed by TPNODL ₹33.86 crore, TPSODL ₹25.25 crore and TPWODL ₹40.79 crore.

Another ₹48.52 crore is pending from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Scheme (RWSS) installations, while electricity bills for office buildings under the department amount to ₹5.77 crore.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has ₹27.1 crore pending towards electricity charges. Of this, municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs) account for the majority with ₹22.8 crore, while dues from PHED establishments stand at around ₹4.3 crore.

Besides, other government departments collectively owe ₹68.88 crore to the four distribution utilities. The School and Mass Education Department is the largest defaulter in this category, with outstanding dues of ₹22.4 crore, followed by the Health and Family Welfare Department at ₹13.43 crore.

The ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department has pending dues of ₹6.29 crore, while the Revenue and Disaster Management Department owes ₹4.57 crore. Outstanding electricity bills from the Home Department and the Women and Child Development Department amount to ₹4.24 crore and ₹3.7 crore, respectively. Other dues include Forest and Environment (Rs 1.74 crore), Works Department (Rs 1.22 crore), Skill Development and Technical Education (Rs 73 lakh) and other departments (Rs 10.55 crore).

Citing the growing financial strain, Tata Power has written to Chief Secretary Anu Garg, seeking her intervention for the expeditious release of the pending dues. The company stated that timely clearance of government dues is essential for maintaining the financial sustainability of the distribution companies.

In the letter, reviewed by Business Standard, Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power, expressed concern that the outstanding dues continue to result in a significant interest burden on the distribution companies due to additional borrowings, as they operate within the working capital prescribed under tariff regulations.

He also pointed out that deteriorating performance due to pending power bills could affect Odisha's standing at the national level. "The outstanding dues could adversely impact collection efficiency and aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) performance, which have a bearing on the state's annual integrated rating and ranking and distribution utility ranking undertaken by the Ministry of Power," read the letter to the chief secretary.