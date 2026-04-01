Tata Power resumes ops at 4,150 Mw Mundra thermal plant after 9 months

Integrated power firm Tata Power on Wednesday said the company has resumed operations at Mundra Plant with an installed capacity of 4,150 MW, after a gap of almost nine months.

The company had suspended operations at all units of Mundra plant on July 2, 2025 and has been suffering losses due to temporary closure of the plant.

"With reference to the temporary suspension of company operations of its units located at Mundra, we hereby inform you that the company has resumed its operations at Mundra Plant with an installed capacity of 4,150 MW," it said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, Tata Power informed bourses that its arm Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), which operates Mundra plant, has signed supplementary power purchase agreements (PPA) with GUVNL (Gujarat).

According to the regulatory filing, the company had to ink PPAs with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

The company has been incurring losses due to closure of units at Tata Mundra plant, which is run by its arm Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL).

The 4,000 MW Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) in Kutch, Gujarat, is a coal-based thermal power plant with five 800 MW units providing electricity to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Earlier in March, the company had informed in a regulatory filing that the Gujarat cabinet has approved the supplementary PPA and a government order has been issued.

After regulatory clearances, the company and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) will sign the agreement, it had said.

The CGPL supplies about half of the power generated from the Mundra plant to Gujarat only.

CGPL is one of the imported coal-based power plant that has been asked (invoking Section 11 of Electricity Act) to run at full capacity from from April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, they further stated.

The government had taken this step to avoid any electricity shortage amid the estimated peak demand of 270 GW during this summer.

The power ministry had said the step has been taken to ensure optimal power availability, considering the prevailing demand-supply scenario and the expected rise in electricity demand in the coming months.