Tata Power to set up ₹54 crore GCC in Odisha for next-gen energy solutions

Tata Power is setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in Odisha. The GCC will leverage Tata Power’s deep operational experience and digital capabilities to develop next-generation solutions for the evolving energy landscape.

This is the first GCC the state has approved after it unveiled a dedicated policy framework — the Odisha Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy — last year. The policy targets investments of over Rs 1,000 crore across five regional hubs in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradip, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

The company said the GCC is being established with an initial investment of Rs 54.31 crore in Khordha district. "The investment will primarily be directed towards IT infrastructure, software licences, office set-up and manpower, enabling the centre to build the technology and talent capabilities required to support its operations. It is expected to be fully functional within the next three months," a senior executive said.

The GCC will focus on developing advanced digital solutions across multiple areas of the power and energy value chain using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), generative AI and agentic AI to improve operational efficiency, asset health monitoring, demand forecasting and investment planning across Tata Power's business verticals.

"The global power and energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by renewable energy integration, grid modernisation, digitalisation and changing customer expectations. Technologies like AI, data analytics, automation and cloud platforms are now important in improving operational efficiency, strengthening grid reliability and enabling data-driven decision-making," the executive said.

Beyond conventional AI and machine learning applications, the GCC will also explore newer uses of generative AI and agentic AI across business functions to support the development of intelligent systems capable of analysing complex information, assisting decision-making and automating selected workflows.

The centre will also work with emerging technologies such as knowledge graphs, blockchain, digital twins and simulation systems for renewables, manufacturing, grids and pumped-hydro projects, covering both construction and operational use cases. It will also support the creation of digital products and offerings for prospective external customers, potentially opening up opportunities to commercialise technology developed at the centre.

According to Tata Power, the GCC is expected to create 110 high-skill employment opportunities in the state. It will bring together professionals across digital technologies, engineering and energy analytics, with specialised roles including AI specialists, data scientists, digital platform engineers, cloud infrastructure engineers and power-sector domain experts.

"Beyond direct employment, the GCC is also expected to contribute to the development of a broader technology and innovation ecosystem in the state through partnerships with startups, universities and technology partners. It will collaborate with academic institutions to support innovation, knowledge development and talent creation," the executive added.

The approval for the GCC assumes significance as Odisha seeks to diversify its industrial development beyond its traditional strengths in metals, mining and manufacturing by attracting knowledge-intensive businesses and technology-enabled services. The GCC would help expand the state's capabilities in digital engineering, energy technology and advanced software applications.