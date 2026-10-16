Tata Steel commissions ₹9,067 crore facilities at Kalinganagar plant

Tata Steel has commissioned a series of advanced manufacturing facilities at its Kalinganagar plant and unveiled the expansion of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) in Odisha, involving a cumulative investment of around Rs 9,067 crore.

The new facilities at Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) include two continuous galvanising lines (CGLs) with a combined capacity of one million tonnes per annum (mtpa), a 0.9 mtpa continuous annealing line (CAL), Phase I of a 7 mtpa slurry pipeline project and an air separation unit set up by Linde India Limited.

The company said the galvanising lines will enable Tata Steel to manufacture advanced automotive steel, including coated advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), catering to the requirements of automobile and appliance manufacturers. Equipped with advanced coating technologies, the lines are designed to improve product quality, consistency and reliability.

The continuous annealing line, the company said, is one of the top three benchmark automotive lines globally, which will further strengthen its capability to supply high-quality steel grades for automotive applications. The investment comes amid rising demand for specialised steel products that offer improved strength, safety and performance.

Uttam Singh, vice-president, operations, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, said these investments will enhance the company's ability to deliver high-quality steel products, improve operational efficiency and strengthen the raw material supply chain.

"The new facilities will strengthen Tata Steel’s manufacturing capabilities in Odisha. With the continued support of the government, we remain committed to advancing sustainable steelmaking, generating employment and contributing to the state’s industrial growth,” he said.

According to the company, the 7 mtpa slurry pipeline will transport iron ore fines from Tata Steel’s Kalamang mines to its Kalinganagar plant. The underground pipeline is expected to improve raw material supply reliability, reduce dependence on road and rail transportation, ease congestion and lower emissions associated with transportation.

Among other facilities, Linde India’s air separation unit will produce 3,600 tonnes of oxygen, 1,940 tonnes of nitrogen and 120 tonnes of argon per day through cryogenic distillation. The unit will support the steel plant’s continuous operations, with oxygen also available for medical use during emergencies.

Besides the downstream facilities, the NINL expansion project was kicked off, focusing on major modernisation and capability upgrades. The project will incorporate key sustainability-focused upgrades, including a blast furnace fume extraction system and zero effluent discharge measures.

NINL now operates as a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, which has already approved a capital expenditure of Rs 33,873 crore for expanding its crude steelmaking capacity by 4.8 mtpa, taking the total capacity to 6.2 mtpa in two phases.

The projects underway will help Tata Steel focus on technology-led manufacturing, value-added steel products and more sustainable operations as it works towards its net-zero emissions target of 2045 across its global operations.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the facilities and laid the foundation for expansion projects, marking a significant push to strengthen the country’s steel manufacturing ecosystem, enhance production of high-value automotive steel and improve raw material logistics. The projects will generate an additional 10,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) is Tata Steel’s second major integrated steel plant in India and its largest single-location greenfield project. Tata Steel’s India standalone turnover for FY26 exceeded Rs 1.39 trillion (up 5 per cent year-on-year), supported by the production ramp-up at the Kalinganagar plant.