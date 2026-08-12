Tata Steel under Chandrasekaran: Doubling down on India, fixing Europe

When N Chandrasekaran became chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, the blueprint for Tata Steel became clear: double down on India and fix Europe.

Almost a decade on, the India bet has paid off handsomely, with capacity more than doubling through acquisitions and organic expansion. Europe remains a work-in-progress, but the building blocks for a sustainable business are finally falling into place.

That strategic shift was also underscored by Chandrasekaran at Tata Steel’s annual general meeting on July 2.

Responding to a barrage of questions from shareholders about the European operations, the Tata Steel Chairman acknowledged that the business had been a challenge for years, but said the group had addressed part of it by significantly expanding its Indian footprint.

Over the past decade, Tata Steel’s Indian capacity has more than doubled, making it the group’s “primary cash engine”.

In Europe, the company has “stemmed the losses”, Chandrasekaran said, but said that there was still work to do.

The picture captures the evolution of Tata Steel under his watch: India has emerged as the engine of growth and cash generation, while Europe is still on a long road to sustainability.

Europe — and the UK in particular — has been a persistent struggle for Tata Steel since its 6.2 billion pound acquisition of Corus in 2007, which brought two major steelmaking sites into the group: Port Talbot in South Wales and IJmuiden in the Netherlands.

While IJmuiden has remained largely self-sustaining, the structurally weaker UK operations have required substantial capital and repeated restructuring.

Losses had prompted former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in 2016 to consider an exit from the UK business, either in part or in full, but the plan was put aside later.

Over the past 15 years, UK steelmaking capacity has shrunk from around 10 million tonnes to about 3.2 million tonnes. A planned shift to low-carbon steelmaking at Port Talbot through an electric arc furnace (EAF), however, is expected to change the economics of the business and put the UK operation on a more sustainable footing.

But that transition — involving a 1.25 billion pound investment, part-funded by about 500 million pound from the UK government — has been years in the making.

When construction of the EAF began at Port Talbot in July 2025, an impassioned Chandrasekaran reflected on the site’s long and turbulent journey. “Many naysayers probably thought that this day would not come. And that’s why it’s important,” he said.

In the Netherlands, too, Tata Steel is facing growing environmental scrutiny. Yet as the company grapples with challenges across its overseas operations, India remains firmly on the growth path.

During FY26, Tata Steel commissioned the second phase of its Kalinganagar expansion in Odisha, taking the site’s capacity from 3 million tonnes (mt) to 8 mt. Total India capacity stood at 27.4 mt in FY26, up from 13 mt in FY2018.

Tata Steel also pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy. In 2018, it acquired Bhushan Steel for ₹35,200 crore under India’s insolvency law. A year later, Tata Sponge Iron, a subsidiary, acquired the steel business of Usha Martin for about ₹4,500 crore. In 2022, the acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) -- an asset owned by central and state public sector undertakings— followed for ₹12,100 crore.

Together, these investments helped reshape Tata Steel’s geographical mix, shifting the centre of gravity towards India from a business once weighted more heavily towards international operations. They have also expanded the company’s options for pursuing its target of reaching 40 mt of capacity.

At the company’s last AGM, Chandrasekaran described Tata Steel as being in a “transformative phase” towards becoming a larger, greener, smarter and more resilient company.