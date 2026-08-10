Tata Trusts to Charity Commissioner: Allow SRTT to take part in AGM

Some trustees of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner recently with a plea to allow trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) to participate in a critical annual general meeting (AGM).

SRTT, one of the two core shareholders of Tata Trusts, was barred by the Charity Commissioner earlier this year from attending meetings and taking any decisions following an alleged violation of governance norms linked to life trustees.

Ahead of the Tata Trusts board meeting on August 13 and the Tata Sons AGM on August 18, the letter to the Charity Commissioner assumes significance because the absence of SRTT could imply a lack of quorum.

The AGM is expected to take up the adoption of accounts, besides the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as a board director of Tata Sons. Chandrasekaran, whose second term as executive chairman of Tata Sons is until February 2027, is due to retire as a board director by rotation.

In the letter to the Charity Commissioner, the trustees have cited the need for a one-time freeing up of SRTT, citing the proposed grants of ₹400 crore and payout of dividends that are to be approved at the AGM.