Technology company AirTrunk to invest ₹3 trillion in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that AirTrunk, an Asia-Pacific and Middle East technology company, will invest around ₹3 trillion in India and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity.

After his meeting with AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda, the prime minister also said that this is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

"India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around ₹3 trillion ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," he said in a post on X.

Modi noted that such investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth.

"It is clear that the future of the world's digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India," he said.

AirTrunk is a hyperscale data centre specialist creating a platform for cloud, content and large enterprise customers across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME) region.

The company develops and operates data centre campuses with industry-leading reliability, technology innovation and energy and water efficiency.

Founded in 2015, AirTrunk set up Australia's first and largest hyperscale data centres in 2017, then set its eyes on rapid expansion and now operates a platform of hyperscale data centres across the APME region.