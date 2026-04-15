Telcos, ISPs want property managers to bear connectivity infra costs

“The authority should ensure that there should not be a reverse pressure on telecom or internet service providers (TSPs/ISPs) to absorb the cost of provisioning the digital connectivity infrastructure or digital connectivity or repair or maintenance etc., for government buildings or for buildings of public importance like metro/railway stations, airports etc,” private sector carriers said in a representation to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

“It has to be explicitly captured that the cost and ownership for this, would have to be borne by the property managers (including government bodies wherever applicable) and a suitable commercial agreement should be executed by them with the respective TSPs/ISPs,” noted the representation, issued by the Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents India’s leading telcos, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Trai had recommended in its consultation paper on Review of Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations that government buildings should mandatorily come under the rating framework.

Certainty regarding the cost allocation for enabling telecom infrastructure for a property has also been raised by information technology industry body Broadband India Forum, which added that the cost of enabling telecom as well as in-building services (IBS) should be included within expenditures of property developers.

“Since digital connectivity infrastructure is an inherent component of property development costs (at par with utilities such as water and electricity), the cost of enabling telecom infrastructure and IBS must be treated as an integral element of property development expenditure and should be absorbed by the property managers. Thus, no cost recovery to be done from service providers in the form of access fees, revenue share arrangements or IBS linked premiums,” the body said in its representation.

While indirectly referring to instances of being asked to pay severely high charges for providing connectivity services at upcoming airports, COAI added that carriers faced significant challenges in implementing IBS, as property owners often treat telecom as a commercial activity, resulting in allocation of exclusive rights and charging high access fees from TSPs.

“This has led to practices such as IBS auctions for exclusive rights, high access fees for TSPs, and de facto exclusivity for a single service provider. TRAI should recognise this challenge. Clear policy direction and targeted awareness are essential to prevent further commercialisation and rising costs for TSPs,” the telco body said.

Carriers added that property managers should be obligated to allocate and maintain adequate space within the building for installing essential interconnection infrastructure on a non-discriminatory and non-exclusive basis. They also noted that digital rating systems should assign a substantially reduced weightage to public Wi-Fi provisions, such that the scoring emphasises relevant connectivity solutions of seamless 4G and 5G availability and in future, 6G readiness.