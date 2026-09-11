Telecom sector revenue to grow 12-14% in FY27 as ARPU rises: Report

India’s telecom sector is likely entering a phase of growth, with revenue expected to rise 12-14 per cent in FY27 as operators focus on monetising their existing subscriber base, ratings agency CareEdge Ratings said in a report.

The sector is expected to benefit from around 10 per cent growth in average revenue per user (Arpu), supported by a likely tariff hike, continued premiumisation and the migration of users from 2G to 4G and 5G networks.

Financial Express reported the findings on Thursday. CareEdge said the industry has significant headroom to improve monetisation, with mobile Arpu at around ₹200 despite India being among the world's largest markets for mobile data consumption.

Tariff hike, premiumisation to drive growth

The last industry-wide tariff increase took place in July 2024. With nearly two years having passed since then, another hike is expected in FY27, although expectations for its timing have shifted towards the end of the financial year, the report said.

ALSO READ: India Inc's hiring of specially abled people is making slow progress The ratings agency expects Arpu to grow at about 10 per cent in FY27. Industry Arpu has already increased at a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent, from ₹142 in FY23 to ₹196 in FY26.

Subscriber growth moderates

As India's wireless market approaches maturity, subscriber additions are expected to moderate to 3-4 per cent annually. This means subscriber growth will contribute less to overall industry expansion, making Arpu gains increasingly important for telecom companies.

Average mobile data consumption reached 26.7 GB per user per month in March 2026. Meanwhile, the visitor location register (VLR) ratio, which indicates the proportion of active subscribers, rose to 93.7 per cent in June 2026 from 92.85 per cent in March 2025.

CareEdge expects the completion of the peak 5G investment cycle to further improve the sector's financial profile. Ebitda margins are projected to rise to 57 per cent in FY27 from 55 per cent in FY26, while capex intensity is expected to decline to 19 per cent from 22 per cent.

The improvement in margins and lower capital spending are expected to strengthen free cash flow and support deleveraging. Net debt-to-Ebitda is forecast to fall to 2.3 times in FY27 from 3 times in FY26.