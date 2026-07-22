The business of education: Why PE is lining up for India's premium schools

Schools are traditionally seen as institutions that shape children's future. Now, investors are increasingly seeing them as businesses with long-term growth potential.

Recently, global investment firm Vitruvian Partners invested about ₹1,159 crore to acquire Peak XV Partners' stake in K12 Techno Services, valuing the Orchids International Schools operator at around ₹7,200 crore. Around the same time, KKR-backed Lighthouse Learning agreed to acquire Pathways School Gurgaon in a deal valued at about ₹1,500 crore, strengthening its presence in the premium education segment. Together, the transactions have sparked fresh interest in an industry that, until a few years ago, was considered too fragmented and tightly regulated for institutional investors.

For years, private equity firms have backed hospitals, diagnostics chains, hotels, fintech, edtech, and consumer brands in search of businesses that offer predictable demand and room to scale. Physical schools are now beginning to fit that description.

According to CBRE's Industry Report on the K-12 Education and Student Accommodation Sector in India, India has the world's largest education-seeking population, with around 508 million people aged 3 to 23. More than 248 million students are enrolled in nearly 1.47 million schools, making it the world's largest K-12 education system. As household incomes rise, more families are willing to pay for better infrastructure, international curricula, technology-enabled classrooms, sports facilities and extracurricular programmes, creating a large opportunity for organised school operators.

Unlike many consumer businesses, schools also offer predictable revenue, which is something that private equity values highly. Once admitted, students typically remain with the same school for 12 to 15 years, generating steady annual fee income and giving operators unusual visibility over future cash flows. That makes organised school chains fundamentally different from businesses that rely on constantly acquiring new customers.

For investors, the attraction has also grown as enthusiasm for edtech has cooled. During the pandemic, millions of dollars flowed into online learning platforms as classrooms shut. But as students returned to physical classrooms, growth slowed sharply, forcing several companies to restructure and rethink their business models.

"Education, but specifically K-12 schools, has always been one of the largest essential and aspirational services industries in India. Post Covid, which put the sector firmly in the spotlight, the last six years have seen private equity investments across all its sub-segments. Across K-12 schools, online and offline coaching, test preparation, upskilling and edtech, there are several platforms that will continue to create long-term value. The business of education is today a high-growth, profitable asset class which is seeing a lot of private equity interest," Salome Agarwal, partner, investment banking, EY, told Business Standard.

India's next consolidation story?

India's private school sector remains largely fragmented, with most institutions still owned and managed by individual trusts, societies or local promoters, according to CBRE's report. For private equity investors, that presents an opportunity to build larger, organised school networks through acquisitions and expansion.

Instead of building new schools, investors can back established operators with recognised brands, proven management teams and successful academic models, helping them expand into new cities or acquire smaller regional schools. It is a strategy that has already transformed sectors such as hospitals, diagnostics and childcare, where institutional capital helped create large national platforms through acquisitions and operational improvements.

"We are still in the very early stages of capital flow in this segment. We are seeing focused interest by larger private equity funds to evaluate quality, scaled school assets and expect to see an active deal flow across fund raises and M&A over the next 12 to 18 months," Agarwal said. She added that investors are primarily looking for operators with strong management teams, measurable learning outcomes and the ability to scale profitably across key markets.

According to the CBRE report, private unaided schools account for 36.3 per cent of total enrolments, highlighting the growing role of private education in the country. The biggest opportunity lies in the premium segment. Nearly 28.2 million Indian households can afford to pay annual school fees of more than ₹1 lakh, finds CBRE report. Yet only about 7.9 million students are currently enrolled in premium schools. That gap between affordability and the availability of quality institutions, according to experts, represents one of the strongest growth drivers for organised school chains.

Premium schools typically command stronger pricing power, invest heavily in infrastructure and technology, and attract parents who are willing to pay for differentiated offerings such as international curricula, robotics labs, performing arts, specialised sports coaching and personalised learning. Many operators are also adopting asset-light expansion models through management contracts and long-term leases, allowing them to enter new markets without investing in every campus themselves.

"Household income growth has been concentrated among a segment for whom school fees are one of the last discretionary expenses to get cut, even when the rest of the budget tightens. Combine that inelastic demand with urbanisation, rising private-school enrolment and premiumisation of parental preferences, and you get a business model with predictable, recurring, high-margin cash flows that looks much more like a consumer franchise than a traditional education institution," Karthik Balakrishnan, professor of accounting at the Indian School of Business, told Business Standard.

He believes the investment thesis goes beyond education: "The aggregator thesis behind these deals is really about applying industrial-scale operating leverage through standardised curriculum, procurement and teacher training to what has historically been a fragmented, owner-operated, single-site business."

Can private equity improve schools without making them more expensive?

As institutional investors enter the sector, one question that follows is: Will private equity make schools better, or simply costlier?

The concern stems from the way private equity typically operates. Funds invest with a defined time horizon, usually five to seven years, during which they aim to expand the business, improve profitability and eventually exit through a strategic sale, another financial investor or, potentially, an initial public offering.

Supporters argue that institutional capital can help address many of the shortcomings that have long held back India's school sector. Organised operators are better positioned to invest in modern campuses, digital infrastructure, teacher training, governance systems, and curriculum development than many standalone schools.

Balakrishnan believes this is where private equity can make a meaningful difference. "A private equity-backed school chain behaves less like a school and more like a capital-intensive infrastructure business, with investments in real estate, brand, technology and standardised systems. That's exactly what makes it fundable. Capital can scale a campus in eighteen months. Building a supply of genuinely excellent teachers takes much longer," he said.

He cautions, however, that infrastructure alone cannot improve educational outcomes. "If growth in physical and financial scale outruns the growth in trained teaching capacity, you risk ending up with excellent buildings that are somewhat under-resourced on the one input that actually determines educational outcomes," he added.

That balance between commercial expansion and academic quality is likely to determine whether private equity succeeds in the sector.

The other concern is affordability. Industry experts believe private equity, by itself, will lead to a sharp rise in school fees. Premium schools have already been raising investments in modern facilities, which have pushed up operating costs across the sector.

At the same time, fee hike remains subject to competition and, in many states, government regulation. Investors say their focus is less on raising fees and more on expanding networks, improving occupancy and building stronger brands that can attract students across multiple cities.

For now, private equity's interest in schools appears to be driven less by short-term financial engineering than by long-term structural trends. A young population, rising incomes, rapid urbanisation and increasing demand for quality education are creating conditions that few consumer sectors can match.