The great IT reset: IT firms must embrace AI or face shrinking margins

For decades, the industry’s growth rested on a deceptively simple proposition: Deploy skilled Indian engineers at a fraction of western labour costs, execute technology projects at scale and earn revenue proportional to the number of people employed.

Now AI shrinks the time needed to generate code and also handles tasks like software testing, documentation, analysis and routine maintenance — work that sustains thousands of billable positions.

Sudhir Singh, CEO and executive director of Noida-based IT multinational Coforge, says, “The technology services industry is moving from a model built primarily around the deployment of skilled people to one built around the deployment of intelligence, automation and accountable business outcomes.”

In the traditional labour-arbitrage model, value was closely linked to the number of people, hours and locations involved in delivering a service. AI is changing that equation. Code, testing, documentation, analysis and several forms of knowledge work can now be performed faster and with fewer people. “As a result, clients are asking a different question: Not ‘how many people can you deploy?’ but ‘how many people do I still need’?” said Singh.

The signs of disruption are already visible in the industry’s hiring numbers. According to Nasscom, net additions plummeted nearly 70 per cent from 445,000 in FY22 to 135,000 in FY26. Annual fresher recruitment has fallen from roughly 380,000 at its post-pandemic peak to about 180,000.

The $31 billion Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) onboarded more than 100,000 freshers in FY22, when demand for digital transformation surged. Annual intake subsequently settled at around 40,000-44,000, while offers made for FY27 stood at around 25,000, according to UnearthInsight, a Bengaluru-based consultancy.

Reinventing the outsourcing factory Yet the disappearance of routine work does not necessarily mean the end of technology services. AI creates another, potentially substantial, category of work: Preparing enterprise data, modernising ageing systems, integrating AI agents into business processes, establishing governance controls and ensuring automated decisions remain accurate, secure and accountable.

The opportunity is shifting from executing tasks to redesigning entire workflows.

At Coforge, for instance, this transition has prompted the development of what the company calls human-agent operating models, combining engineers, proprietary technology and AI agents around a defined business outcome.

Rather than assigning additional employees when workloads rise, the objective is to automate repeatable activities while retaining human responsibility for architecture, exceptions, judgement and oversight.

Coforge has also established a Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) unit designed to work directly within client organisations, identify operational problems and demonstrate measurable improvements before scaling solutions.

Mid-tier services major Mphasis is pursuing a related transformation. CEO Nitin Rakesh describes the emerging requirement as “enterprise agency” — the ability to deploy AI in a way that is governed, accountable and embedded into the actual operations of a business.

Its Tria platform, launched in May this year, and the acquisition of Vancouver-based Theory and Practice Business Intelligence in April 2026 are intended to strengthen its ability to connect AI deployment with business decisions. For example, a bank does not necessarily want more software code; it wants faster loan approvals, better underwriting or fewer fraudulent transactions. A retailer wants more accurate demand forecasts and lower inventory costs.

“Clients are beginning to move away from buying capacity and inputs, to buying outcomes,” says Rakesh.

In this emerging model, the most valuable service provider may not be the one employing the most engineers, but the one capable of delivering the greatest measurable improvement in a client’s business. This marks a clear move away from people-led models to AI-led ones.

Across the industry, global clients are restructuring deals as AI takes on some of the workload.

The pricing trap AI can make IT services companies considerably more productive but also reduce the absolute amount of business outsourced. Under traditional time-and-materials contracts, clients’ payments are based on the number of engineers deployed and billable hours worked.

If AI enables a project to be completed with fewer people, the client will pay less.

UnearthInsight estimates that some engagements have already experienced reductions of roughly 20-25 per cent in the amount of work required. A contract previously worth $100 could consequently be repriced at $75-80. The productivity gains are real. The challenge is determining who captures them.

Coforge is experimenting with fixed-price, subscription, gain-sharing and other hybrid arrangements. It begins by establishing a baseline for cost, cycle time, quality and risk, then negotiates around the value created by improving those measures.

But the transition remains incomplete. Only around 6-7 per cent of Coforge’s revenue is currently outcome-based. In the first quarter of FY27, its project mix was 43 per cent fixed-price and 57 per cent time-and-materials. UnearthInsight estimates that, across the broader industry, approximately 60 per cent of work remains tied to billable hours and 40 per cent to outcomes. It envisages a possible reversal to an 80:20 outcome-to-hours mix by FY30.

Over the same period, the research firm expects AI adoption and productivity-related discounts to erode margins at large Tier-I companies by two to three percentage points. Similarly, mid-tier firms could see average margins decline from 16-18 per cent to 14-16 per cent.

In this evolving era, Rakesh of Mphasis argues that competing primarily through lower prices would be a strategic mistake. Instead, “companies must embed AI into larger transformation programmes and develop platforms, managed services and recurring engagements.”

So instead of, say, a global e-commerce major hiring an IT services provider to build AI features in its app, it signs a recurring AI-led transformation deal. Under this, the IT company deploys a proprietary, AI-driven personalisation and dynamic pricing platform. This platform uses AI agents to automatically analyse customer behaviour, browsing history and store inventory in real time.

This not only changes the business engagement but also the manpower needed and the geography of work.

Resetting geography and talent That is why companies are making employees not only AI-ready but also encouraging them to think about outcomes rather than one-time deployment. TCS, Wipro and HCLTech have between 20-60 per cent of their employee base trained in AI skills.

The change could produce a smaller but more specialised workforce, with greater emphasis on individual productivity than team size.

Geography also no longer guarantees advantage. The global map of outsourcing is being redrawn. Historically, work flowed towards India because skilled labour was low-cost and available at scale. In an AI-driven delivery model, decisions will increasingly depend on access to specialised expertise, regulatory requirements, enterprise data and proximity to clients.

Gaurav Vasu, CEO of UnearthInsight, sees North America as the most demanding competitive battleground, where Indian service providers face not only established rivals but AI-native startups, hyperscalers and enterprise software companies.

Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific, where legacy systems remain deeply embedded and AI adoption can be slower to change, may continue to support a combination of conventional outsourcing and AI-led modernisation.

“The new differentiators are domain expertise, data, and specialisation,” says Vasu. For North America in particular, he argues, offering AI-enabled services may no longer be sufficient. Indian companies will need to develop specialised applications and intellectual property that can compete with technology product companies.

Firms see demand across banking, insurance, travel, healthcare and manufacturing — industries where complex operations and high transaction volumes create opportunities for automation. The geographic advantage, in other words, is moving away from where work can be done cheaply to where intelligence can be deployed most effectively.

Can India own the intelligence?

Indian IT companies are already making substantial investments in AI platforms and partnerships. AI-related revenue accounts for approximately 6 per cent of HCLTech’s business and around 10 per cent, or around $3 billion, of TCS’s revenue. HCLTech has also partnered with AI major Anthropic to establish a dedicated unit developing enterprise agentic AI solutions using Claude.

The next phase will require companies to not only deploy AI but also develop proprietary applications, reusable intellectual property and specialised industry platforms. “Challenges remain,” says Nikhil Malhotra, chief AI and innovation officer, Tech Mahindra, “particularly around agent reliability and mitigating risks when agents behave unexpectedly.”

AI is arguably the biggest transformation since the era when rapid workforce expansion and revenue growth moved almost in lockstep. At the Infosys AGM in mid-2026, chairman Nandan Nilekani highlighted a $300-400 billion AI-first services market opportunity through 2030.

By then, the divide may no longer be between large and small IT services companies, but between those that have learned to own and monetise intelligence and those still selling human effort. For the latter, AI may not simply mark the end of labour arbitrage. It could mark the end of the road.