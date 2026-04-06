The long reach of West Asia war: Sheffield of the East waits and watches

The ebb and flow of hope has become routine for the owner of two foundry units — Dinesh Brothers and Govind Steel Company. Each day, he spends two to three hours tracking the US President’s comments, scrolling through updates, and looking for the first hint that the conflict may wind down.

Cargo with nowhere to go

On a sultry afternoon at his Howrah unit, the fallout of the war plays out on his computer screen. Two containers carrying manhole covers bound for West Asia have returned to Mundra Port; another is stranded in Colombo.

“We are still hoping things will resolve in a couple of weeks and we won’t have to bring it back to Kolkata,” he says.

Outside, the clang of metal tells its own story. Consignments to the US and Europe are moving — but at a far higher cost.

On the shop floor, the impact of the US-Israel-Iran conflict is being felt on multiple fronts. Exports to West Asia have collapsed as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz disrupt shipping routes, while gas shortages have forced production cuts — castings require heat.

“In the rainy season, the impact would have been worse — production could have fallen by nearly 30 per cent, as moulds take longer to dry,” Seksaria says.

A furnace starved of fuel

The Dinesh Brothers unit sits in Foundry Park — one of West Bengal’s largest industrial hubs, spread across more than 900 acres on Ranihati-Amta Road, about 36 kilometres from Kolkata. Some units are operational; others are still coming up.

The park lies within the Howrah belt, which houses about 95 per cent of the state’s 500 foundries and forging units.

Once known as the Sheffield of the East, this cluster supplies iron and steel products to Indian Railways, the domestic market, and customers worldwide. Manhole covers are among its staple exports.

A few kilometres away, along the narrow, congested Benaras Road that links to National Highway 6, the story repeats itself.

“The entire industry is crying,” says Vijay S Beriwal of Vidit Group and joint chairman of the Foundry Cluster Development Association, the special purpose vehicle behind the Foundry Park project.

Gas shortages have hit units engaged in heat treatment and fabrication the hardest. “Raw material prices have risen sharply, and higher shipping costs are only adding to the losses,” Beriwal says. If the situation persists for another 15-20 days, he warns, it could reach a boiling point.

One of his units, which does fabrication for Indian Railways, has slowed operations. “The gas-based powder coating plant now runs three days a week and remains shut for two. Production is down by 15-20 per cent.”

When shock travels upstream

Kailash Agarwal of JPK Metallics reports a 10-15 per cent drop in production. “Output on the hand-moulding line has been reduced. Exports to West Asia have stopped, and one of our containers is even returning from Vizag. But we have to keep the shop running — ups and downs happen.”

Another unit focused on the domestic market reports a broader slowdown. “There is a slowdown across the supply chain — among both those we supply to and those they, in turn, supply to. Larger plants are facing issues in finishing operations, with cutting and welding activity down,” the owner says.

A short distance from Benaras Road, the cascading effect is evident at Aptech Enterprise, a heat treatment plant in Baltikuri Industrial Estate.

Aptech, which handles gas-based hardening and tempering of steel, has seen business fall by 70-80 per cent. The shock has travelled upstream: a supplier of specialised steel grades says his production is down by 25-30 per cent, largely due to the slowdown at Aptech.

The Baltikuri complex — home to engineering and fabrication units — is feeling the gas crunch in uneven but unmistakable ways. Workers are only just beginning to feel the strain.

Less work, less to take home

Howrah’s industrial units rely heavily on contract labour, for whom overtime is a crucial part of earnings. With operations slowing, that cushion is thinning.

Workers in Baltikuri say shifts typically stretch to 12-13 hours, with overtime kicking in after eight. “Now the hours have reduced. For those engaged in gas cutting, it’s worse — they are sitting idle.”

Industry estimates suggest 40,000-45,000 people are directly and indirectly employed in Howrah’s foundry units, including ancillaries, the number rises to nearly 90,000.

For now, workers are banking on the timing — Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) and the Assembly elections are around the corner. Owners, they hope, will hold off on harsh measures.

The owners know that calculation all too well.

Where a shipping lane becomes a fault line