The new retail clock is ticking, and it's just 60 minutes to your closet

Over the next three years, companies expect this trend to deepen, with more stores doubling as fulfilment centres, more categories joining the mix, and quick delivery becoming a permanent layer of fashion commerce rather than a short-lived experiment.

On the industry front, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Retailers Association of India, said fashion quick commerce (qcom) was still evolving. “It has moved from basics in mid-2024 to a strategic category within 18 months, with over 80 dark stores now operational. While it suits high-intent buyers, dark stores lack offline depth and face return challenges. The model will complement retail, with stores doubling as fulfilment hubs, and consolidation is likely.”

Industry insiders say the shift is driven by a mix of consumer behaviour, occasion-led buying, and the growing acceptance of speed as a convenience norm. The model increasingly caters to last-minute needs, social events, festivals, and impulse buys — moments that traditional ecommerce (ecom) and offline retail often fail to fulfil in time.

Noida-based ethnicwear brand Libas is taking a platform-wide approach. Bhavay Pruthi, senior vice-president (VP) of ecom and product management, said: “We see 60-minute delivery as a response to changing consumer habits, particularly around occasional buying.” Libas has observed sharp demand spikes during festivals and events. The brand is enabling qcom across marketplaces while preparing its own direct-to-consumer qcom rollout in three months. It has already begun enabling qcom from warehouses and exclusive brand outlets, with five warehouses and about 50 stores across India. For Libas, the economics are still being tested, but faster delivery is expected to improve conversion, increase customer loyalty, and support future expansion.

Mumbai-based Zilo, a fashion qcom platform, sees opportunity in catering to an urban, affluent cohort seeking the right brands, a reliable experience, and a frictionless purchase journey. Bhavik Jhaveri, chief innovation officer and cofounder, said the company started with a single dark store and is now scaling across Mumbai, with recent expansion into Vashi. Its strategy blends dark stores with brand-store fulfilment.

“The mall near my dark store is also my fulfilment centre,” he explained, describing the hybrid model that allows Zilo to expand beyond the limits of a single dark-store inventory. The company currently offers 8,000-10,000 styles from dark stores but expects its catalogue to grow to 70,000-100,000 styles through brand-store partnerships. For Zilo, the goal is not to become a destination for every shopping occasion.

However, broader assortments bring a different economic logic than grocery qcom. Fashion, unlike essentials, can command a higher average order value (AOV) and relatively stronger unit economics.

Jhaveri said fashion qcom thrives on “higher AOV, medium frequency”, unlike qcom players that depend on low-ticket, high-frequency baskets. Zilo’s AOV trends closer to offline retail — about 60 per cent higher than typical ecom orders. Customers often buy multiple pieces or sizes, especially with home trials, naturally enlarging basket sizes.

For Bengaluru-based NewMe, a technology-enabled fast-fashion brand, the opportunity is similar but with a sharper focus on design. Sumit Jasoria, cofounder and CEO, said: “Qcom in fashion solves a real pain point, though a relatively small one at present — the last-minute occasions.” For NewMe, delivery speed is an enabler, not the primary reason to buy.

“Design is the priority,” he added. Consumers will not purchase a poor product simply because it arrives in 60 minutes. NewMe’s quick-delivery arm, NewMe Zip, is built on a hyperlocal inventory model with over 1,500 styles across dark stores and owned outlets, with more than 70 per cent of orders being same-day requirements. NewMe plans to scale NewMe Zip (currently in Bengaluru and parts of Delhi) threefold, even as the overall business doubles.

Bengaluru-headquartered Myntra’s M-Now offers the clearest evidence that fashion qcom is scaling beyond a niche experiment. Maneesh K Dubey, VP of category management, said customer expectations in fashion and beauty are evolving, with “I need it now” purchases driven by occasions, social moments, and trend discovery. M-Now operates in 10 cities and 940 pincodes, supported by 87 dark stores and over 100,000 styles from more than 1,000 brands.

‘Fast’ fashion