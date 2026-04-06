Thiruvananthapuram's tourist hotspots feel the West Asia war pinch

Kerala’s tourist season typically runs from September to March. By the end of March, most foreign tourists begin their return, though some extend their stay by a month or two. From March to September, the tourism sector largely depends on domestic travellers.

But the Iran war has come as a bolt from the blue for local tourism operators, who depend heavily on foreign tourists. Many businesses are grappling with cancellations, disrupted travel routes, and a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is now affecting restaurants.

The disruption comes at a time when Kerala had recorded a surge in tourist arrivals, hitting a record high last year. According to official figures, the state received about 26 million visitors during the year. Of these, 821,999 were foreign. Their number was 11.3 per cent higher than in 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram district last year recorded the third-highest tourist footfall in the state with nearly 4.4 million visitors. In terms of foreign-tourist arrivals, the district came after Ernakulam. Among the destinations in the state, Kovalam had the second-highest number — 79,043 — of foreign tourists in 2024 while Varkala ranked tenth, with 19,749.

Bindu Biju, who is running an Ayurveda massage centre in Varkala since 1993, noted that business was robust until mid-February. Typically, March and April bring heavy foreign footfall for yoga and ayurveda treatments, with some visitors extending their stay into May.

“Since the time this war started, business has gone sour,” Biju said. “We have lost 70-80 per cent of our business from foreign guests. Local tourists hardly opt for massage service.”

Uncertainty is palpable among the tourists themselves. Lech Dulny, a Swedish national, originally travelled to Kerala for four-week Panchakarma treatment to cure severe knee pain. While he recovered, he is now anxiously waiting to hear from his travel agency about his return flight via Doha, considering alternative routes through Azerbaijan or London. Initially hesitant to speak, Dulny later said bad experiences back home over his son’s right-wing political career had prevented him from opening up.

“We may be entering one of the worst recessions since the Second World War,” Dulny said.

The impact is starkly visible at local places to stay. The manager of a 25-room resort in Varkala reported 25 cancellations last month alone, leaving only about five occupied now. The property is temporarily mitigating the LPG crunch by relying on reserve stocks and an in-house biogas plant.

“But if the situation continues like this, we can probably manage only for another month,” the manager said. “After that, we may have no choice but to let the staff go. We are staring at possible job losses.”

Along the cliff, the commercial LPG shortage has forced restaurants to overhaul their kitchen operations. The manager of a restaurant that has been functional for 26 years said the place had to shift to cooking with wood and spent ₹25,000 just to buy electric appliances to get round the gas shortage, because cylinders now cost ₹200 above the market rates. The establishment owning its property outright, rather than leasing it, has helped it manage the crisis.

“Gas shortage is a huge issue,” he said. “We are trying our best to avoid dishes that require LPG and are promoting items made in the tandoor. We haven’t changed our menu, but we subtly request customers not to order deep-fried items.”

On a hot Friday afternoon, Kovalam presented a similarly stark picture. Restaurants that are usually packed during the tourist season stood empty, and handicraft shops had few customers. Staff in these establishments were staring at their phones. Outside one empty eatery, a staff member tried to entice this reporter inside as he walked past by advertising that they also served beer. A handful of visitors were seen taking a dip in the sea while red and yellow flags fluttered along the shore, marking the presence of lifeguards.

For tourists who did make it to the state, the journey was fraught with delays. Anastassia, a tourist from Austria, had her flight pushed back by a week before finally arriving via Abu Dhabi on March 21, though the airline accommodated the changes without extra fees.

Shop owners confirm that travel disruption has choked the supply of new arrivals. Mansoor Ahmed from Srinagar, who runs his shop, Paradise Arts, in Kovalam only during the tourist season, was smoking a cigarette as he spoke. The shop behind him looked as though it was already being packed up — a fact he confirmed, adding that they would return for the next season. He said he recently lost expected tour groups from Russia because their transit flights through the Gulf were cancelled, and airfares for alternative routes have shot up.

For some travellers, the geopolitical effects have been far more personal. A British national who spends part of his time in Turkey, and is visiting India for the 10th time since 1999, faced sudden hostility in his Istanbul neighbourhood when the war started. He fled to Amsterdam before taking a longer, rerouted flight to Delhi on March 28 to avoid Iranian airspace.