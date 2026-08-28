TIAA Global Capabilities leases 2.56 lakh sq ft in Pune for ₹320 crore

TIAA Global Capabilities, an Indian subsidiary and strategic global delivery centre for TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America), has leased 255,713 square feet of office space in Pune.

According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, TIAA Global Capabilities has leased the space for 10 years at Panchshil Vantage in Wagholi, with the contractual rent over the 10-year term estimated at around ₹320 crore.

TIAA Global Capabilities has leased the space from P-one Infrastructure “to carry out its business”, according to the deal-related document.

The lease is at ₹92 per square foot per month, translating into an initial monthly rent of about ₹2.35 crore, with a 15 per cent escalation every three years and a security deposit of ₹14.11 crore.

TIAA Global Capabilities, the technology and shared-services arm of the New York-based financial services firm TIAA, will take the space in two tranches. It will occupy 187,996 square feet across floors 5-7 from December 2026 and 67,717 square feet on floor 8 from June 2027.

Email queries sent to TIAA Global Capabilities remained unanswered.

TIAA Global Capabilities already has offices in Mumbai and Pune, which house its 3,500 associates. The firm delivers high-quality global technology, operations and shared services to TIAA's businesses and associates.

Earlier, Pune recorded its highest half-yearly gross office space absorption volume in the last decade at 6.4 million square feet (msf) in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1 2026), up 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to property consultancy firm Savills India.

The city emerged as India's second-largest office market after Bengaluru. Leasing activity was primarily driven by IT-BPM, flexible workspaces, and engineering and manufacturing, with the latter replacing the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector among the top three demand drivers, Savills noted.