Tiger Global ruling: Despite GAAR relief, investors seek more clarity

On March 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) amended Rule 10U and Rule 128, clarifying that the general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR) will not apply to income arising from the transfer of investments made before April 1, 2017, effectively providing grandfathering protection for such investments. However, investors await clarity on other observations made by the Supreme Court.

Tax practitioners say the ruling has effectively widened the scope of scrutiny beyond statutory GAAR provisions, raising concerns around the treatment of exit structures.

Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said the court had drawn a distinction between passive “investments”, which are grandfathered, and overarching “arrangements”. “The Court suggested that even if an initial investment was made before April 1, 2017, a subsequent transfer or exit structure occurring after that date could be scrutinised as an ‘arrangement’ under GAAR. Investors need a formal confirmation that the grandfathering protection for pre-2017 investments extends to the entire holding structure and its eventual exit, rather than being vulnerable to recharacterisation as a post-2017 ‘arrangement’,” he added.

Another area of concern relates to the evidentiary value of the Tax Residency Certificate (TRC). Himanshu Parekh, tax partner with KPMG, said the ruling appears to dilute the primacy of TRC as sufficient proof of treaty entitlement. “The Supreme Court’s decision also seems to raise questions on entitlement of tax treaty benefits in case of indirect transfer of shares,” he added.

Bhalla said the ruling marked a shift away from relying solely on a TRC, with the Court upholding findings that the “head and brain” and “real control” of the Mauritius entities were in the US, rendering them “see-through entities” despite having local directors and bank accounts in Mauritius. And the SC ruling may even impact the grandfathering of treaty eligibility on dividend and other income.

According to Richa Sawhney, tax partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, if TRC is no longer a guaranteed gateway to treaty relief, taxpayers must consider what additional factors to assess when making any remittance to mitigate their exposure. "Would it suffice if a declaration confirming substance in the treaty partner country is obtained? Lack of clarity on the additional due diligence required would result in remitters choosing to withhold tax at domestic law rates or insisting on lower withholding certificates issued by the tax department."

In Tiger Global, the capital gains arose from the sale of shares in a Singapore company that derived its value from Indian assets (an indirect transfer). The Court found that such indirect transfers were not explicitly intended to be exempted under the DTAA. "Formal guidance is required on whether grandfathering protections under Article 13(3A) of the DTAA apply to indirect transfers (sale of overseas holding companies) in the same way they do to direct transfers of Indian shares," added Bhalla.

According to Sawhney, while the changes in the rules address concerns around grandfathering of pre-April 1, 2017 investments, this is limited to statutory GAAR. The apex court had hinted at a possible parallel application of statutory GAAR and judicial anti-avoidance.

Judicial anti-avoidance is when courts deny tax benefits from transactions that follow the law’s form but are designed mainly to avoid tax and lack real economic substance.