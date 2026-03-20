Time Well Spent: Luxury watchmakers bet big on experiential retail in India

Over the past year, several luxury brands such as SEIKO, CIRCA by Art of Time, Jacob & Co., Ethos Limited, Helios Luxe, and others have opened immersive retail or experiential formats. Industry experts say that this rise is being driven by a more aware, aspirational consumer base and increased global exposure, which has enabled brands to invest more deeply in physical retail.

At the core of this shift is a change in consumer mindset, driven by sharply rising exposure through travel, digital content, and social media. “India has moved from being a price-first market to a perception-driven one. Consumers are no longer just buying products; they are buying identity, context, and experience,” said Aakash Anand, founder of Rotoris World.

Echoing this, Rahul Shukla, vice president and chief sales & marketing officer, watches division at Titan, said India’s luxury retail landscape has moved from transactional formats to immersive environments over the past three years, as consumers become more informed, discerning, and digitally influenced.

Adding to this, Mukul Khanna, chief operating officer, Ethos, said India’s luxury landscape is being shaped by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including rising GDP, increasing purchasing power, and a growing urban population, which are creating a more confident and informed consumer base.

“This is particularly evident in fine watchmaking, where clients are moving beyond price sensitivity to value craftsmanship, heritage, and exclusivity. Watches, by their very nature, are rooted in centuries of history and artisanal mastery, and today’s consumer is increasingly drawn to that depth,” Khanna added.

He pointed to Ethos’ ‘City of Time’ in Gurugram as an example, a 22,000-square-foot destination featuring curated zones such as watchmaking areas, private lounges, and brand boutiques, alongside masterclasses and collector-focused engagements designed to deepen consumer interaction.

Shukla of Titan further noted that globally exposed Indian buyers now expect retail spaces at par with flagship stores in international markets, seeking discovery and engagement rather than straightforward transactions.

At the same time, a new segment of collectors and enthusiasts is emerging, keen to explore independent watchmakers, complications, and limited editions. “The store is no longer just a point of sale but a destination where customers can deepen their understanding and engage with the brand’s philosophy,” Shukla said.

Niladri Mazumder, president and COO of SEIKO India, noted that customers today are far more curious and seek to understand craftsmanship, heritage, and the philosophy behind a watch. “Experiential stores allow us to share our story in a more meaningful way and build lasting connections,” he said.

For Bharat Kapoor, director and co-founder of Art of Time India, consumers value trust, conversation, and personal engagement before making a purchase. “At the same time, globally exposed consumers, many of whom have experienced flagship stores in cities such as Dubai, Singapore, and London, are bringing higher expectations to domestic retail.”

Anand of Rotoris also laid focus on younger shoppers such as Gen Z and millennials, who are reshaping the format. This demographic views shopping as an experience rather than a task, prioritising discovery, storytelling, and shareability.

While the format is still evolving, indicators suggest experiential stores drive stronger long-term value. According to Prerna Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Rotoris, customers engaging with such spaces demonstrate higher conviction, better recall, and greater repeat purchase potential. “The focus is less on immediate ROI and more on building a differentiated brand presence,” she said.

On the expansion front, Rotoris plans 12 to 15 experiential stores over the next three to five years, while SEIKO is targeting 25 outlets by FY30. At Titan Helios Luxe, a multi-brand watch retail chain, basket sizes are nearly three times higher, with plans to scale to 45 boutiques by March 2027, spanning metros and fast-growing Tier I and Tier II cities.