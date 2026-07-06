Monday, July 06, 2026 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Titan consumer business grows 41% in Q1 on strong jewellery demand

Titan consumer business grows 41% in Q1 on strong jewellery demand

Jewellery led growth across Titan's portfolio, while the company expanded its retail footprint by adding 77 stores during the April-June quarter

Titan

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Titan Company's consumer businesses registered 41 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1FY27, the company said in its quarterly update.
 
A total of 77 stores were added during the quarter, expanding the combined retail network to 3,680 stores.
 
In jewellery, growth was witnessed across the brand portfolio, driven by healthy festive demand and Akshaya Tritiya sales during the quarter.
 
“Amidst (relatively) stable gold prices, the portfolio buyer growth came in early double digits and the average ticket sizes grew in high double digits. The core jewellery categories of plain and studded clocked growth (individually) in the mid-thirties, with coins continuing their investment-led strong double-digit growth momentum during this period,” the update said.
   
The watches business recorded overall growth in the high twenties. Analogue watches were driven by continuing premiumisation trends. Its smartwatches business declined in the low teens.

Also Read

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Rising discretionary spending, formalisation key growth drivers for Titan

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Mphasis, Titan, Nestle, 41 others go ex-date next week

Thangamayil Jewellery stock hit new life-time high in Tuesday's trade.

Thangamayil Jewellery zooms 52% in June; what's driving stock price?

Sandeep Kohli, chief executive officer, Indriya-Aditya Birla Jewellery

Indriya-Aditya Birla Jewellery's golden run to top 3 begins with 81 stores

Titan share price

Titan eyes 2x growth by FY30; analysts back expansion plans, mkt share gain

 
EyeCare saw broad-based momentum across both owned and international brands, resulting in healthy double-digit growth for the quarter.
 
“This was well supported by calibrated marketing investments driving multi-pair and multi-category consumer propositions, and premiumisation,” the company said in its update.
 
In its emerging businesses, fragrances grew in the mid-teens, women's bags clocked strong double-digit growth for the quarter, and Taneira's growth was in the low single digits.
 
In the international business, the jewellery businesses of Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane (combined) saw strong traction in North America and recorded double-digit growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
 
“The volatile geopolitical situation notwithstanding, the core Damas business is witnessing a gradual recovery across key parameters,” Titan Company said in the update.
 

More From This Section

Electrification, electricity, power sector

Shift to proactive approach to tackle summer power outages: CEA to states

Microsoft

Microsoft joins AI-driven tech layoff wave with nearly 4,800 job cuts

Torrent Power, JERA

Panel clears coal supply for Torrent's Gujarat replacement power plant

office leasing, office spaces

India's office mkt posts record quarterly leasing on GCC, flex demand: CBRE

WhatsApp

WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice; India rollout on hold

Topics : Titan Company Tanishq Gold jewellery watches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayBAT-BMS App ControversyBrazil Ethanol Success StoryMumbai University Exam PostponedTechnology NewsPersonal Finance