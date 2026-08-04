Top housing markets see capital values and rental yields rise since 2019

India's top housing markets experienced growth in both capital values and rental yields between 2019 and the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, as rental growth increasingly kept pace with capital appreciation.

"While rents often do not keep pace with capital appreciation, the country’s top residential markets are diverging sharply from this trend. Across many markets, capital values increased significantly since 2019, and rental yields also improved, indicating that rental growth is now strong enough to offset the impact of rising capital values," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

The research, based on 11 cities, showed that Noida and Gurugram led capital appreciation, with values rising 125 per cent and 117 per cent, respectively. Rental yields increased by 70 basis points (bps) and 80 bps in the two cities, respectively.

The sharpest gains in rental yields were recorded in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, with all three cities registering an increase of 100 bps between 2019 and Q2 2026. Bengaluru and Hyderabad combined this with capital value growth of around 90 per cent, while Delhi recorded a 47 per cent rise in capital values.

"India’s residential market offering up this dual-returns investment proposition is, quite literally, the best of both worlds for investors, particularly at a time when residential capital values have risen sharply across the leading cities," Puri said. He added that the trend has been driven by infrastructure development, the expansion of employment hubs, the growth of GCCs, and sustained migration into the country's metros.

Improved connectivity has also played a key role in expanding employment centres and has benefited residential markets, he said.

Mumbai and Delhi, according to the research, displayed trends akin to mature markets, with rental yields strengthening more than capital values between 2019 and Q2 2026.

Compared with other housing markets, Chennai and Kolkata recorded relatively limited growth in both capital values and rental yields. Capital values rose 47 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, while rental yields increased by 55 bps and 60 bps.