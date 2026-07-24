Trade body calls for rollback of FDI in inventory-based ecom policy

Meanwhile, industry players and experts said they would wait for clarification on how the policy would be implemented.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (Cait), while asking for an immediate rollback of India’s new ecommerce FDI Export Policy, said the policy favoured foreign ecommerce giants at the cost of Indian exporters and small retailers.

Cait also added that the decision came at a time when India and the United States were engaged in negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

“Cait has strongly opposed the Government of India’s decision to relax the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for ecommerce by permitting foreign ecommerce companies to procure goods directly from Indian sellers for export,” the statement added.

Shankar Thakkar, national secretary of Cait and national president of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation, stated that the policy change disproportionately benefited multinational ecommerce companies while undermining the interests of Indian exporters and the country’s nearly 90 million small retailers.

“Since India’s FDI regulations governing foreign ecommerce companies have long been a subject of discussion in these negotiations, the timing of the policy has raised concerns among trader organisations,” the statement added.

Cait also said the new provision could allow foreign ecommerce companies to expand their influence over India’s supply chains and create opportunities for misuse if adequate regulatory safeguards were not put in place.

Thakkar said: “While the government believes this measure will boost exports, Cait is concerned that, without effective safeguards, foreign ecommerce companies could use this relaxation to strengthen their market position, ultimately affecting the competitiveness of India’s small retailers.”

Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary general of Cait and member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, emphasised the need for effective oversight.

“A robust monitoring mechanism must be established to prevent any misuse of this provision. Considering the past record of large technology companies, strict regulatory oversight is essential.”

It also asked for a level playing field, which is to strengthen the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and other government-supported digital commerce platforms to ensure micro, small and medium enterprises receive equal access to international markets.

Anshul Jain, partner and leader (regulatory), PwC India, said that while the government might release detailed standard operating procedures, ecommerce companies might explore various structures to implement and take benefit of these changes.

“They may either create new entities for the export leg of their inventory-based business model. Or alternatively, they may continue under the same entity with rule based carve outs for orders received from overseas customers,” he said.

Jain also said that there could be nuances while implementing the new exemption and possibly certification based mechanism could also be implemented by companies to demarcate between the marketplace-based business which primarily caters to domestic business and inventory-based business which caters to the export market.

Some players also pointed out that because of lack of clarity, there were nuances for misuse, but mechanisms were likely to evolve to address them. Certification by the company’s chief financial officer or statutory auditors could be one way to ensure compliance.

A concern, said an industry source, is the nature of the structure.

“A possible structure is where the same ecommerce platform operates the marketplace and inventory-based models. The challenge arises when a domestic business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce company with foreign investment also undertakes export sales through an inventory-based model. In such cases, it would need to demonstrate that the foreign capital was deployed only for the marketplace business or export-oriented inventory operations, and not for inventory-based domestic B2C sales, where FDI remains prohibited,” said the source.

Bhoomika Aggarwal, programme manager, The Dialogue, welcomed the move as the earlier FDI policy left the inventory-based exports in a grey zone. “Now that the exception is codified, foreign-funded platforms can purchase from Indian manufacturers, hold export inventories, and manage cross-border fulfilment,” said Aggarwal.

Salman Waris, managing partner at tech law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors, said it was expected to boost exports by enabling faster order fulfilment, centralised warehousing, and easier returns management for global buyers, besides benefiting micro, small and medium enterprises significantly by leveraging the infrastructure of large platforms to access global markets, thereby reducing the logistical and compliance burdens of individual shipping and customs processes.

Waris said the impact on ecommerce firms was expected to be in the form of facilitating operational expansion.

“Major platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart can now establish export-focused warehouses and manage inventory directly, allowing them to better serve seller partners and contribute to India’s export-led growth strategy," said Waris. "Further it will also allow better Market Access for these firms as they canoe offer a new channel for tier-2 and tier-3 manufacturers to go global, potentially increasing their share in the $80 billion cumulative export target for 2030.”

“The change also aids sectors such as handicrafts, apparel, jewelry, and art, helping them overcome entry barriers and compete more effectively against global giants like China, which has a $300 billion e-commerce export sector.”

Legal experts said the relaxation did not alter the existing marketplace model rules for domestic retail. Amazon and Flipkart must continue to operate as neutral intermediaries for business-to-consumer (B2C) sales within India, preserving safeguards for local retailers.

They said the government’s amendment was calibrated liberalisation that resolved long-standing regulatory ambiguity.