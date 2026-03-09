Trade in turmoil: Conflict and tariffs dim the shine of Surat diamonds

More than eight decades later, India dominates the craft of diamond polishing, with more than nine of 10 stones finely cut in Gujarat’s city of Surat. The challenges, however, echo those of the wartime era: A conflict in West Asia, the economic onslaught of US tariffs, and the need for a pivot reminiscent of the 1940s.

The conflict in West Asia has emerged as a particular source of unease. The United Arab Emirates, a central hub in the global diamond trade, has imported Indian precious stones worth $7.67 billion in the current financial year, making it the largest export destination this year. Yet the country also sits at the heart of a region witnessing an escalating war, raising concerns among exporters about disruptions to trade flows.

At the same time, the industry has been navigating a structural shift. The sector has moved towards lab-grown diamonds, a lower-cost alternative to natural stones, which typically attract lower effective tariffs owing to their smaller base value. In Surat, industry participants estimate that about 80 per cent of diamond polishing now involves lab-grown stones, with the remainder natural.

Navigating this transition has not been straightforward. Jobs have been lost, working capital has dried up, and orders have thinned.

On the ground

Pareshbhai Patel (name changed on request) has run his small diamond-polishing unit with clockwork discipline for years, supplying a single Mumbai-based exporter with the help of 50 workers. But on a recent hot afternoon, the workshop fell abruptly silent.

A marquise-cut stone slipped from a worker’s grip and skittered across the floor, vanishing into the dust and rhythm of the place. Within minutes, nearly two dozen men were on their knees, scanning the concrete floor inch by inch.

The lab-grown diamond missing from the floor would barely fetch ~40,000, a modest amount by industry standards. In busier times, the search might have been deferred until the end of the shift. But with orders thinning and benches increasingly idle, time has become cheaper than the stone.

The pressure is beginning to show.

“I had hoped for better days after Diwali. It is rare for me to fire people because hiring them back becomes very difficult. No bank is ready to finance my working capital, my exporter-partner is yet to pay me back, and I have salaries to pay otherwise my staff will lose trust in me,” he explains.

Patel’s story is a microcosm of the broader industry in Surat. After tariffs were imposed on Indian exports such as gems, diamonds and jewellery, the sector has faced major disruption.

Between April and December 2025, India’s gems and jewellery exports to the US fell 44.42 per cent, from $8.69 billion to $3.86 billion, according to data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Need for change

In February 2026, nearly six months after the tariffs were imposed, the US said it would ease duties on India. Under the arrangement, the effective tariff burden on gems and jewellery was expected to fall from roughly 50 per cent to about 18 per cent, while tariffs on loose diamonds were expected to drop to zero.

“It will definitely be easier to do business when you compare the situation with more than a year back. A rate of 15 or 18 per cent is definitely a lower tariff than 50 per cent. The upward movement will be gradually seen. Once the tariffs go down, the demand for natural diamonds will also grow,” said Dinesh Navadia, chairman of the Indian Diamond Institute.

Days later, however, the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s authority to impose reciprocal tariffs. He later invoked the Tariff Act to levy 10 per cent tariffs, which could rise to 15 per cent, citing balance-of-payments concerns.

Exporters and polishers, therefore, remain in a wait-and-watch mode as conflict in West Asia and tariff uncertainty weigh on the industry.

In the meantime, veteran exporters are urging industry participants to absorb short-term losses and liquidate inventory before margins deteriorate further.

“Around 80 per cent of the local business has crashed. The problem is market volatility. An operator might not sell today fearing a 10 per cent lower value on consignments. It is important to absorb the loss, whatever it may be, and sell the inventory in some way. At least some capital will help keep you afloat,” said Kirtilal Shah, a veteran diamond exporter in the city.